Secondary School Graduation: University Entrance Qualification in Socialist Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222370, 9781483154046

Secondary School Graduation: University Entrance Qualification in Socialist Countries

1st Edition

A Comparative Study

Authors: Wolfgang Mitter
eBook ISBN: 9781483154046
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 120
Description

Secondary School Graduation: University Entrance Qualification in Socialist Countries: A Comparative Study is a comparative study of the qualifications of secondary school students for university entrance in five socialist countries (Czechoslovakia, German Democratic Republic, Poland, Romania, and USSR). The importance of terminal awards to social and educational policy is emphasized. This monograph is comprised of five chapters and opens with an overview of the research project and its aims as well as the methodology used, followed by a discussion on the expansion of secondary education as a trend in industrial societies. The problem situation of secondary stage II education in relation to the terminal awards with higher education entrance qualification is also considered. The following chapters explore similarities and differences in the socialist system of education; the structural characteristics of secondary level II; educational policy in the socialist states; and the desire to incorporate secondary stage II into the sphere of compulsory schooling in all five countries. This text will appeal to educators and policymakers as well as students entering university.

Table of Contents


Translator's Notes

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Setting the Aims of the Research Project

1.2. Definition of the Emphasis in the Contents

1.3. On the Method of the Investigation

Chapter 2. The Context of the Contents

2.1. The Expansion of Secondary Education as a Trend in Industrial Societies

2.2. The Terminal Awards with Qualification for Higher Education Entrance—In the Light of the Change in Function of Secondary Education

Chapter 3. Common Features and Differences in the Socialist System of Education

Chapter 4. Conclusions from the Investigation

4.1. Structural Characteristics of Secondary Level II

4.2. Sociological Aspects

4.3. Summary of the Comparison

Chapter 5. Final Remarks

Notes

Publications of the Research Group

About the Author

Wolfgang Mitter

