Secondary School Examinations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130231, 9781483151007

Secondary School Examinations

1st Edition

Facts and Commentary

Authors: George Bruce
Editors: Edmund King
eBook ISBN: 9781483151007
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 160
Description

Secondary School Examinations: Facts and Commentary presents the importance and development of the secondary school examinations. This book explains the pass/fail concept of the General Certificate Education (G.C.E.) wherein the candidates would be classified as either passing or failing with no sub-divisions within these two categories. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the underlying principles of the G.C.E. examination for teachers, students, and parents. This text then examines the development of Schools Council for Curriculum and Examinations, which signaled a fresh approach by the central authority to the problem of comparing standards by means of calibration tests. Other chapters consider the method of appointing small sub-committees to work on a syllabus whereby the subject advisory panels take care to guarantee a preponderance of teachers, not forgetting to ensure that boys' as well as girls' schools are represented. This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and parents.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1 Secondary School Examinations

Chapter 2 The Ordinary Level

Chapter 3 The C.S.E. Examination

Chapter 4 The Advanced Level and University Entrance Requirements

Chapter 5 The G.C.E. Examining Bodies

Chapter 6 How the G.C.E. Examining Bodies Work

Chapter 7 Testing in the United States

Chapter 8 The Future

Index

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151007

About the Author

George Bruce

About the Editor

Edmund King

