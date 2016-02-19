Secondary School Examinations: Facts and Commentary presents the importance and development of the secondary school examinations. This book explains the pass/fail concept of the General Certificate Education (G.C.E.) wherein the candidates would be classified as either passing or failing with no sub-divisions within these two categories. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the underlying principles of the G.C.E. examination for teachers, students, and parents. This text then examines the development of Schools Council for Curriculum and Examinations, which signaled a fresh approach by the central authority to the problem of comparing standards by means of calibration tests. Other chapters consider the method of appointing small sub-committees to work on a syllabus whereby the subject advisory panels take care to guarantee a preponderance of teachers, not forgetting to ensure that boys' as well as girls' schools are represented. This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and parents.