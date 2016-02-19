Secondary School Examinations
1st Edition
Facts and Commentary
Description
Secondary School Examinations: Facts and Commentary presents the importance and development of the secondary school examinations. This book explains the pass/fail concept of the General Certificate Education (G.C.E.) wherein the candidates would be classified as either passing or failing with no sub-divisions within these two categories. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the underlying principles of the G.C.E. examination for teachers, students, and parents. This text then examines the development of Schools Council for Curriculum and Examinations, which signaled a fresh approach by the central authority to the problem of comparing standards by means of calibration tests. Other chapters consider the method of appointing small sub-committees to work on a syllabus whereby the subject advisory panels take care to guarantee a preponderance of teachers, not forgetting to ensure that boys' as well as girls' schools are represented. This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and parents.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Secondary School Examinations
Chapter 2 The Ordinary Level
Chapter 3 The C.S.E. Examination
Chapter 4 The Advanced Level and University Entrance Requirements
Chapter 5 The G.C.E. Examining Bodies
Chapter 6 How the G.C.E. Examining Bodies Work
Chapter 7 Testing in the United States
Chapter 8 The Future
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151007
