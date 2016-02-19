Second International Conference on Chemical Engineering Education presents the situation in chemical engineering education in Germany, Hungary, Spain, Japan, and in the United States. This book depicts an awareness of the problems of professional education together with a wide spectrum of opinions on their solution.

Organized into 39 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the actual situation of chemical engineering education program in Spain. This text then examines the detailed formalities of chemical engineering in secondary schools. Other chapters consider the change in chemical engineering education in Japan due to the change of chemical industries as well as by a great change of students' attitude. This book discusses as well the curriculum proposal for the education of undergraduate and graduate levels as well as foreign students' education. The final chapter reviews the European situation of chemical engineering education system.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of chemical engineering.