Second International Conference on Chemical Engineering Education - 1st Edition

Second International Conference on Chemical Engineering Education

1st Edition

A Three-Day Symposium Organised by the Institution of Chemical Engineers on Behalf of the European Federation of Chemical Engineers, Co-Sponsored by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Society of Chemical Engineers, Japan, and Held at Rob

Authors: D.C. Freshwater R.M. Blunden J.R. Flower
eBook ISBN: 9781483149936
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 406
Description

Second International Conference on Chemical Engineering Education presents the situation in chemical engineering education in Germany, Hungary, Spain, Japan, and in the United States. This book depicts an awareness of the problems of professional education together with a wide spectrum of opinions on their solution.

Organized into 39 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the actual situation of chemical engineering education program in Spain. This text then examines the detailed formalities of chemical engineering in secondary schools. Other chapters consider the change in chemical engineering education in Japan due to the change of chemical industries as well as by a great change of students' attitude. This book discusses as well the curriculum proposal for the education of undergraduate and graduate levels as well as foreign students' education. The final chapter reviews the European situation of chemical engineering education system.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of chemical engineering.

Table of Contents


The Present Situation — Europe

1. Chemical Engineering Education in Spain

2. Situation in Chemical Engineering Education in Germany.

3. Chemical Engineering Education in Hungary.

The International Situation

4. Future Prospect of Chemical Engineering Education in Japanese Universities.

5. The Chemical Engineering Education Situation in the USA.

Recruitment to the Profession through Schools, Universities and Industry

6. Chemical Engineering Education: A View from the Schools

7. The New School Examinations and their Impact on Higher Education.

8. The Vanishing Academic.

9. Recruitment to the Profession in Germany.

10. Present Status of Company Education and its Goal in Japan.

11. Chemical Engineering Education — An Industry View.

12. Recruitment of Chemical Engineering Graduates Into the Oil and Chemical Industry.

13. Recruitment of Chemical Engineers to the Chemical Engineering Profession. A View from Industry.

Initiatives in Chemical Engineering Education

14. The Present Situation and Future Prospects for Chemical Engineering in Japan.

15. Scaleup and Safety — Linked Initiatives.

16. Initiatives in Engineering Education: The Post-Graduate Scene.

17. In-Company Continuing Education Experience.

18. Continuing Education Activities in Chemical Engineering for the Chemical and Processing Industries in France.

19. Chemical Engineering Continuing Education.

Computing in Chemical Engineering Education

20. Computing in Chemical Engineering Education: Academic Applications.

21. The IBM Project for Chemical Engineering at Imperial College.

22. Training of Chemical Engineers in the Use of Computers (A Consumer'S View).

23. Use of Computers in Education — A Personal View.

24. Process Design — The Present Status and Expectation of Industry.

25. Computing in Chemical Engineering Education.

University/Industry Interaction

26. The Undergraduate/Industry Interface in the USA.

27. University/Industry Interaction; The Chemical Engineering Foundation within the University of Sydney.

28. A Five-Year Co-operative Integrated Masters' Degree Programme — An Experiment in Collaborative Education

29. Interaction Between University and Industry: A Tool to Stimulate the Creation of Jobs.

30. Teaching Company Schemes — Interaction Between Industry and Higher Education.

31. University/Industry Relations in Small Countries.

32. Making the Most of University — Industry Links

33. The Contribution of Unilever Research to the Industry/Higher Education Interface.

34. Industrial Links with University Departments.

*35. An Industry Perspective of Future Education Needs

36. Inquiry Into Industrial Views of University Education in Chemical Technology and Chemical Engineering in Switzerland.

37. The Chemical Engineer in the 1990'S: An Industry Perspective.

38. The Academic Viewpoint on Future Trends in Chemical Engineering Education.

Posters

Chemical Engineering Education — A Compendium

Contributing Countries

Conference Report

Index

