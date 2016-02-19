Season of Birth
1st Edition
A Study of Schizophrenia and Other Mental Disorders
Description
Season of Birth: A Study of Schizophrenia and Other Mental Disorders discusses the correlation between season of birth and mental disorders. The book provides reviews of studies relevant to understanding how the season of birth relates to various mental disorders. The first five chapters cover pregnancy and birth related issues. These chapters cover vital statistics, obstetrics, and neonatal and congenital abnormalities and disorders. The next two chapters deal with intelligence and mental disorders, respectively. Chapters 8 to 12 discuss the studies done on Swedish and South African demographics. Chapter 13 talks about the congenital malformations outside the central nervous system, while Chapter 14 deals with neoplastic diseases. The fifteenth chapter covers the other pathological conditions, and the last chapter discusses the normal somatic characteristics. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of psychology and psychiatry. Readers who are concerned with various mental disorders will also find the book informative.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Vital Statistics
General Survey and Geographical Variations
Socio-Economic Factors
Illegitimacy
Multiple Births
Birth Order
Stillbirths
Infant Mortality
Sex Ratio
Chapter 2. Obstetrics
Abortions
Uterine Bleedings
Hyperemesis
Toxaemia of Pregnancy
Asphyxia
Length of Gestation
Weight and Length at Birth
Virus Infections During Pregnancy
Cytomegalovirus
Herpes Simplex Virus
Influenza
Other Common Viruses
Slow or Latent Viruses
Virus Antibodies In Adult Mental Patients
Chapter 3. Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System
Introduction
The British Isles
The Rest of Europe
The Rest of the World
Concluding Remarks
Dietary Hypotheses
Chapter 4. Chromosomal Abnormalities
Down's Syndrome
Time-Space Clustering and Epidemic Recurrence
Sex Chromosome Aneuploidies
Trisomy 18
Chapter 5. Neonatal Disorders Which Might Cause Brain Damage
Haemorrhagic Disease of the Newborn
Infectious Diseases
Neonatal Hyperbilirubinaemia
Fever of the Newborn
Other Neonatal or Infantile Disorders
Chapter 6. Intelligence
Discussion
Personality Measures
Mental Deficiency
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7. Mental Disorders
Schizophrenia
Manic-Depressive Psychosis
Reactive Depression
Neuroses
Personality Disorders
Other Diagnoses
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8. The Present Swedish Samples
Sources of Data
The First Sample
Data Processing
The Second Sample
Sampling Bias
Chapter 9. The Control Data
Swedish Vital Statistics
Month of Birth In the Present Swedish Population
Calculation of Expected Frequencies
Chapter 10. Results
The First Sample
The Second Sample
Schizophrenia
Regional Subdivisions
Duration of Hospitalization
Intervals Between Admissions
Paranoia
Psychoses Aliae S. Non Definitae
Personality Disorders
Manic-Depressive Psychosis and Involutional Melancholia
Reactive Depression
Neuroses
Other Diagnoses
Chapter 11. The South African Sample
Collection of Data
Age and Sex Distribution
Contral Data
Results
Sex Differences
Discussion
Summary
Chapter 12. Discussion of Results
Technical Errors
Other Trivial Explanations
Constitutional Damage
Haemorrhagic Disease of the Newborn
Season of Birth In Other Diagnostic Groups
Summary
Chapter 13. Congenital Malformations Outside the Central Nervous System
The Cardiovascular System
Cleft Lip and Palate
The Rest of the Alimentary Canal
The Genito-Urinary System
The Musculo-Skeletal System
Other Malformations
Chapter 14. Νeoplastic Diseases
A Debate On Lung Cancer and Month of Birth
Other Types of Adult Cancers
Malignant Diseases in Childhood
Hodgkin's Disease
Chapter 15. Other Pathological Conditions
Dental Malocclusion
Refractive Errors
Goitre
Diabetes Mellitus
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Multiple Sclerosis
Fractures of the Femur
Chapter 16. Normal Somatic Characteristics
Abo Blood Type
Weight and Length
Age at Menarche
Acknowledgments
Appendix
The Poisson Problem in Chapter 8
Other Statistical Methods
Season of Conception
Notes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142104