Season of Birth: A Study of Schizophrenia and Other Mental Disorders discusses the correlation between season of birth and mental disorders. The book provides reviews of studies relevant to understanding how the season of birth relates to various mental disorders. The first five chapters cover pregnancy and birth related issues. These chapters cover vital statistics, obstetrics, and neonatal and congenital abnormalities and disorders. The next two chapters deal with intelligence and mental disorders, respectively. Chapters 8 to 12 discuss the studies done on Swedish and South African demographics. Chapter 13 talks about the congenital malformations outside the central nervous system, while Chapter 14 deals with neoplastic diseases. The fifteenth chapter covers the other pathological conditions, and the last chapter discusses the normal somatic characteristics. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of psychology and psychiatry. Readers who are concerned with various mental disorders will also find the book informative.

Introduction

Chapter 1. Vital Statistics

General Survey and Geographical Variations

Socio-Economic Factors

Illegitimacy

Multiple Births

Birth Order

Stillbirths

Infant Mortality

Sex Ratio

Chapter 2. Obstetrics

Abortions

Uterine Bleedings

Hyperemesis

Toxaemia of Pregnancy

Asphyxia

Length of Gestation

Weight and Length at Birth

Virus Infections During Pregnancy

Cytomegalovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Influenza

Other Common Viruses

Slow or Latent Viruses

Virus Antibodies In Adult Mental Patients

Chapter 3. Congenital Malformations of the Central Nervous System

Introduction

The British Isles

The Rest of Europe

The Rest of the World

Concluding Remarks

Dietary Hypotheses

Chapter 4. Chromosomal Abnormalities

Down's Syndrome

Time-Space Clustering and Epidemic Recurrence

Sex Chromosome Aneuploidies

Trisomy 18

Chapter 5. Neonatal Disorders Which Might Cause Brain Damage

Haemorrhagic Disease of the Newborn

Infectious Diseases

Neonatal Hyperbilirubinaemia

Fever of the Newborn

Other Neonatal or Infantile Disorders

Chapter 6. Intelligence

Discussion

Personality Measures

Mental Deficiency

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7. Mental Disorders

Schizophrenia

Manic-Depressive Psychosis

Reactive Depression

Neuroses

Personality Disorders

Other Diagnoses

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8. The Present Swedish Samples

Sources of Data

The First Sample

Data Processing

The Second Sample

Sampling Bias

Chapter 9. The Control Data

Swedish Vital Statistics

Month of Birth In the Present Swedish Population

Calculation of Expected Frequencies

Chapter 10. Results

The First Sample

The Second Sample

Schizophrenia

Regional Subdivisions

Duration of Hospitalization

Intervals Between Admissions

Paranoia

Psychoses Aliae S. Non Definitae

Personality Disorders

Manic-Depressive Psychosis and Involutional Melancholia

Reactive Depression

Neuroses

Other Diagnoses

Chapter 11. The South African Sample

Collection of Data

Age and Sex Distribution

Contral Data

Results

Sex Differences

Discussion

Summary

Chapter 12. Discussion of Results

Technical Errors

Other Trivial Explanations

Constitutional Damage

Haemorrhagic Disease of the Newborn

Season of Birth In Other Diagnostic Groups

Summary

Chapter 13. Congenital Malformations Outside the Central Nervous System

The Cardiovascular System

Cleft Lip and Palate

The Rest of the Alimentary Canal

The Genito-Urinary System

The Musculo-Skeletal System

Other Malformations

Chapter 14. Νeoplastic Diseases

A Debate On Lung Cancer and Month of Birth

Other Types of Adult Cancers

Malignant Diseases in Childhood

Hodgkin's Disease

Chapter 15. Other Pathological Conditions

Dental Malocclusion

Refractive Errors

Goitre

Diabetes Mellitus

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Multiple Sclerosis

Fractures of the Femur

Chapter 16. Normal Somatic Characteristics

Abo Blood Type

Weight and Length

Age at Menarche

Appendix

The Poisson Problem in Chapter 8

Other Statistical Methods

Season of Conception

Notes

