Scientific Publishing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344902, 9781780632100

Scientific Publishing

1st Edition

From Vanity to Strategy

Authors: Hans Roosendaal Kasia Zalewska-Kurek Peter Geurts Eberhard Hilf
eBook ISBN: 9781780632100
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344902
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 20th January 2010
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Business models in the research environment; Research environment; Acquisition of scientific information; The market for scientific information; Criteria for business models in scientific publishing; Scenarios for scientific publishing; Consequences for stakeholders; Summary and conclusions.

Description

Scientific Publishing addresses the issue of business models in scientific publishing and how these relate to the research process (e.g. support or inhibit this process). The researcher is taken as the starting point for the considerations to arrive at a comprehensive description of the publishing process as an integral part of the research process. The properties of different business models are tested against this description, allowing an analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of these models in supporting the research process.

Key Features

  • Examines business models in scientific publishing and how these relate to the research process i.e. support or inhibit the process
  • The researcher is taken as the starting point to provide a comprehensive description of the publishing process as an integral part of the research process
  • The various scenarios for scientific publishing are discussed and the consequences for stakeholders, such as, Higher Education Institutions and Libraries

Readership

Researchers, university administrators, research managers, librarians, publishers and other stakeholders in the publishing process, as well as students in Library and Information Sciences

About the Authors

Hans Roosendaal Author

Hans E. Roosendaal is professor for Strategic Management at the University of Twente in the Netherlands. His specialisation is in strategic knowledge and information management. Educated as a physicist, he joined 1974 the University of Bielefeld (Germany) as faculty staff. Between 1983 and 1998, he served Elsevier Science in various management positions as publisher and in corporate strategy and acquisitions. He joined the University of Twente in 1998 as Chief Information Officer. He also served as member of the Executive Board of the University of Twente. He served on a number of evaluation committees on digital libraries, e-science and e-learning and on D-Grid. Since 2006, he is a member of the Standing Accreditation Committee of the Zentrale Evaluations- und Akkreditierungsagentur, Hannover, Germany.

Kasia Zalewska-Kurek Author

Kasia Zalewska-Kurek is postdoctoral researcher at the University of Twente in the Netherlands. She holds a master degree in sociology from the University of Wroclaw in Poland and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Twente. Her research interest is in the strategic management and organisation of research: in the research process, including production and transfer of knowledge, and in the management of research institutes and universities.

Peter Geurts Author

Peter A. Th. M. Geurts is associate professor of research methods and statistics of the social sciences at the University of Twente. He specializes in survey methods. He authored a book on the design of research proposals. Since the beginning of the nineties he has conducted and published on several studies on the impact of ICT, more specifically the Internet, on publishing models in science and on developments in scientific communication.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Twente, The Netherlands

Eberhard Hilf Author

Eberhard R. Hilf is CEO of the Institute for Science Networking Oldenburg GmbH at the Carl von Ossietzky University. He is retired professor of Theoretical Physics. His focus is on design and development of digital services for the information management of scientific documents, requirements by the sciences for added value services and standards suitable for the prerequisites such as Open Access, and long term archiving.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Science Networking Oldenburg GmbH, Germany

