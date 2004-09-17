Scientific Papers and Presentations

Table of Contents



Preface to the Revised Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 The Semantic Environment of Science

References

2 Before You Begin

Kinds of Scientific Communication

Sources of Help

Pencils, Mice, and Cyberspace

References

3 Organizing and Writing a Rough Draft

Thinking and Writing

Prewriting Exercises

Organization and Development

Coordinating Organization and Development

Organizing and Your Point of Emphasis

Transitions

Writing the Rough Draft

References

4 Searching and Reviewing Scientific Literature

Planning the Literature Search

Finding the Literature

Selecting and Evaluating the Literature

The Literature Review

References

5 The Proposal

The Graduate Proposal

The Grant Proposal

Content and Form

Other Considerations

Progress Reports

References

6 The Graduate Thesis

The Thesis and Your Graduate Program

Avoiding Problems

Planning the Thesis

Acceptable Forms for Theses

The Thesis Defense

References

7 Publishing in Scientific Journals

Planning and Writing the Paper

After the Paper Is Written

The Editing and Reviewing Process

References

8 Style and Accuracy in the Final Draft

Style

Styles in Headings

Accuracy and Style in Documentation

Proofreading

References

9 Reviewing and Revising

Reviewing and Revising Your Own Paper

Making Use of Reviewer's Suggestions

Reviewing the Work of Others

References

10 Titles and Abstracts

Titles

Abstracts

References

11 Presenting Data

Tables

Figures

References

12 Ethical and Legal Issues

Ethics in Scientific Communication

Professional Respect for Others

The Legal Issues: Copyrights and Patents

References

13 Scientific Presentations

Departmental Seminars

The Professional Meeting

Speaking at the Job Interview

The Question and Answer Session

Role of the Moderator

Fit the Occasion

References

14 Communication without Words

Symbols

Type Styles

Color

Physical Communication

Listening

References

15 Visual Aids to Communication

Slide Composition

Slide Production

References

16 The Oral Presentation

Conditioning Yourself

Timing

The Visual Aids

Coordinating the Visual Aids and the Speech

Transitions in a Slide Presentation

The Peer Review

Check List for Scientific Slide Presentation

References

17 Poster Presentations

Audience

Text

Type Size and Style

Color and Physical Qualities

Spacing and Arrangement

Presentation of Data

The Presenter

Handouts

Making It Fit

Time and Construction

References

18 Group Communications

Group Communication with No Audience

Group Communication with an Audience

References

19 Communicating with Other Audiences

Audiences

Avenues

Subject

Techniques

Science Writing and Presentation

References

20 To the International Student

Becoming Adjusted to U.S. Cultures

General Cultural Differences

Scientific Writing in American English

Oral Presentations

Casual Conversation

Body Language

References

Appendix 1 Weaknesses in Scientific Writing

Appendix 2 The First Draft

Appendix 3 Sample Manuscript

Appendix 4 Sample Literature Review

Appendix 5 Sample Proposal

Appendix 6 Alternate Routes to the Thesis

Appendix 7 Sample Review of Manuscript Submitted for Publication

Appendix 8 Evolution of a Title

Appendix 9 Evolution of an Abstract

Appendix 1 0 Putting Data into Tables and Figures

Appendix 1 1 Sample Letter Requesting Copyright Permission

Appendix 1 2 Use of Color in Visual Aids

Appendix 1 3 Sample Slides and Slide Set

Appendix 1 4 Oral Presentations at Meetings

Appendix 1 5 Sample Text for Poster

Annotated Bibliography of Select References

Index