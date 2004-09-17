Scientific Papers and Presentations
2nd Edition
Navigating Scientific Communication in Today’s World
Description
Electronic publishing and electronic means of text and data presentation have changed enormously since the first edition was first published in 1997. This second edition applies traditional principles to today's, modern techniques. In addition to substantial changes on the poster presentations and visual aids chapters, the chapter on proposal writing discusses in more detail grant writing proposals. A new chapter has also been dedicated to international students studying in the United States.
Key Features
Selected Contents: -Searching and Reviewing Scientific Literature -The Graduate Thesis -Publishing in Scientific Journals -Reviewing and Revising -Titles and Abstracts -Ethical and Legal Issues -Scientific Presentations -Communication without words -The Oral Presentation -Poster Presentations
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers in every discipline
Table of Contents
Preface to the Revised Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 The Semantic Environment of Science
References
2 Before You Begin
Kinds of Scientific Communication
Sources of Help
Pencils, Mice, and Cyberspace
References
3 Organizing and Writing a Rough Draft
Thinking and Writing
Prewriting Exercises
Organization and Development
Coordinating Organization and Development
Organizing and Your Point of Emphasis
Transitions
Writing the Rough Draft
References
4 Searching and Reviewing Scientific Literature
Planning the Literature Search
Finding the Literature
Selecting and Evaluating the Literature
The Literature Review
References
5 The Proposal
The Graduate Proposal
The Grant Proposal
Content and Form
Other Considerations
Progress Reports
References
6 The Graduate Thesis
The Thesis and Your Graduate Program
Avoiding Problems
Planning the Thesis
Acceptable Forms for Theses
The Thesis Defense
References
7 Publishing in Scientific Journals
Planning and Writing the Paper
After the Paper Is Written
The Editing and Reviewing Process
References
8 Style and Accuracy in the Final Draft
Style
Styles in Headings
Accuracy and Style in Documentation
Proofreading
References
9 Reviewing and Revising
Reviewing and Revising Your Own Paper
Making Use of Reviewer's Suggestions
Reviewing the Work of Others
References
10 Titles and Abstracts
Titles
Abstracts
References
11 Presenting Data
Tables
Figures
References
12 Ethical and Legal Issues
Ethics in Scientific Communication
Professional Respect for Others
The Legal Issues: Copyrights and Patents
References
13 Scientific Presentations
Departmental Seminars
The Professional Meeting
Speaking at the Job Interview
The Question and Answer Session
Role of the Moderator
Fit the Occasion
References
14 Communication without Words
Symbols
Type Styles
Color
Physical Communication
Listening
References
15 Visual Aids to Communication
Slide Composition
Slide Production
References
16 The Oral Presentation
Conditioning Yourself
Timing
The Visual Aids
Coordinating the Visual Aids and the Speech
Transitions in a Slide Presentation
The Peer Review
Check List for Scientific Slide Presentation
References
17 Poster Presentations
Audience
Text
Type Size and Style
Color and Physical Qualities
Spacing and Arrangement
Presentation of Data
The Presenter
Handouts
Making It Fit
Time and Construction
References
18 Group Communications
Group Communication with No Audience
Group Communication with an Audience
References
19 Communicating with Other Audiences
Audiences
Avenues
Subject
Techniques
Science Writing and Presentation
References
20 To the International Student
Becoming Adjusted to U.S. Cultures
General Cultural Differences
Scientific Writing in American English
Oral Presentations
Casual Conversation
Body Language
References
Appendix 1 Weaknesses in Scientific Writing
Appendix 2 The First Draft
Appendix 3 Sample Manuscript
Appendix 4 Sample Literature Review
Appendix 5 Sample Proposal
Appendix 6 Alternate Routes to the Thesis
Appendix 7 Sample Review of Manuscript Submitted for Publication
Appendix 8 Evolution of a Title
Appendix 9 Evolution of an Abstract
Appendix 1 0 Putting Data into Tables and Figures
Appendix 1 1 Sample Letter Requesting Copyright Permission
Appendix 1 2 Use of Color in Visual Aids
Appendix 1 3 Sample Slides and Slide Set
Appendix 1 4 Oral Presentations at Meetings
Appendix 1 5 Sample Text for Poster
Annotated Bibliography of Select References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 17th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525211
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120884247
About the Author
Martha Davis
After teaching English composition and world literature, Martha Davis crossed the line between the humanities and the sciences. Always an aficionado of biology and gardening, her interests led her to the biological and agricultural sciences where she has worked for some 15 years mostly with graduate students relative to their communication skills in science. This handbook is the result of seeking answers to their questions and of recognizing that most other communication handbooks are limited to specific areas of writing or speaking. Scientific Papers and Presentations is her attempt to put under one cover the basic guidelines for the communication endeavors of the graduate student as well as the professional scientist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, U.S.A.