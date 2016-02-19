Scientific Inference, Data Analysis, and Robustness
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin—Madison, November 4–6, 1981
Description
Mathematics Research Center Symposium: Scientific Inference, Data Analysis, and Robustness focuses on the philosophy of statistical modeling, including model robust inference and analysis of data sets.
The selection first elaborates on pivotal inference and the conditional view of robustness and some philosophies of inference and modeling, including ideas on modeling, significance testing, and scientific discovery. The book then ponders on parametric empirical Bayes confidence intervals, ecumenism in statistics, and frequency properties of Bayes rules. Discussions focus on consistency of Bayes rules, scientific method and the human brain, and statistical estimation and criticism.
The book takes a look at the purposes and limitations of data analysis, likelihood, shape, and adaptive inference, statistical inference and measurement of entropy, and the robustness of a hierarchical model for multinomials and contingency tables. Topics include numerical results for contingency tables and robustness, multinomials, flattening constants, and mixed Dirichlet priors, entropy and likelihood, and test as measurement of entropy.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Pivotal Inference and the Conditional View of Robustness (Why have we for so Long Managed with Normality Assumptions?)
Some Philosophies of Inference and Modelling
Parametric Empirical Bayes Confidence Intervals
An Apology for Ecumenism in Statistics
Can Frequentist Inferences Be Very Wrong? A Conditional "Yes"
Frequency Properties of Bayes Rules
Purposes and Limitations of Data Analysis
Data Description
Likelihood, Shape, and Adaptive Inference
Statistical Inference and Measurement of Entropy
The Robustness of a Hierarchical Model for Multinomials and Contingency Tables
A Case Study of the Robustness of Bayesian Methods of Inference: Estimating the Total in a Finite Population Using Transformations to Normality
Estimation of Variance of the Ratio Estimator: An Empirical Study
Autocorrelation-Robust Design of Experiments
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259390