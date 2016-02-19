Scientific Computing and Automation (Europe) 1990, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Scientific Visualization and Supercomputers (6 Papers). II. Statistics (6 Papers). III. Data Analysis and Chemometrics (8 Papers). IV. Laboratory Robotics (4 Papers). V. LIMS and Validation of Computer Systems (7 Papers). VI. Standards Activities (3 Papers). VII. Databases and Documentation (4 Papers). VIII. Tools for Spectroscopy (4 Papers). Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This book comprises a large selection of papers presented at the second European Scientific Computing and Automation meeting (SCA 90 (Europe)) which was held in June 1990 in Maastricht, The Netherlands. The increasing use of computers for making measurements, interpreting data, and filing results brings a new unity to science. SCA concentrates on common computer-based tools which are useful in several disciplines.
Practical problems in laboratory automation, robotics and information management with LIMS are covered in depth. The process of designing and acquiring a LIMS is described and standards for data transfer between instruments, between LIMS and instruments and between different LIMS are discussed. The applications of statistics and expert systems are covered in several chapters. Strategies for drug design are discussed with various practical examples. Finally the display of scientific results as images and computer-based animations is demonstrated by several examples with their color illustrations.
The book should be of interest to those managing R&D projects, doing research in laboratories, acquiring or planning LIMS, designing instruments and laboratory automation systems and those involved in data analysis of scientific results.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 495
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 17th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868332
Reviews
@qu:...a valuable reference work for people whose primary interest is in laboratory information management...well presented and clearly laid out... @source:Laboratory Information Management