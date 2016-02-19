Science, Technology and the Human Prospect presents the technical and industrial development that has significantly altered the human life. This book examines the positive and negative aspects of material development and its relation to the values of life.

Organized into three parts encompassing 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the innovative process, including the development, invention, and commercial introduction of products and services. This text then examines the determinants of economic growth and the relationship between research and development (R & D) and the rate of productivity growth. Other chapters consider the various approaches to the energy problem in view of the human prospect. This book discusses as well the various aspects of energy demand, urbanization, and decentralization. The final chapter deals with the trends in the basic technologies of a communication system.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, economists, scientists, and research workers.