Science, Technology and the Human Prospect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246505, 9781483148717

Science, Technology and the Human Prospect

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Edison Centennial Symposium

Editors: Chauncey Starr Philip C. Ritterbush
eBook ISBN: 9781483148717
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 242
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Science, Technology and the Human Prospect presents the technical and industrial development that has significantly altered the human life. This book examines the positive and negative aspects of material development and its relation to the values of life.

Organized into three parts encompassing 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the innovative process, including the development, invention, and commercial introduction of products and services. This text then examines the determinants of economic growth and the relationship between research and development (R & D) and the rate of productivity growth. Other chapters consider the various approaches to the energy problem in view of the human prospect. This book discusses as well the various aspects of energy demand, urbanization, and decentralization. The final chapter deals with the trends in the basic technologies of a communication system.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, economists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword—Observing the Centennial of Light

Introduction—The Growth of Limits

Part I: Judging the Costs and Benefits of Technology

1. Phases of Creativity in Science and Technology

2. Science, Technology, and Economic Growth

3. Science and Technology in Global Development

4. Energy and Civilization

5. The Human Factor

Part II: Adapting the Institutional Frame of Technology

6. Two Kinds of Light from Science

7. Technology and Socioeconomic Innovation

8. Public Reactions to Science and Technology: The Wizard Faces Social Judgment

9. Industry and Energy: Moral Dimensions of the Tasks

10. Science, Technology, and Social Achievement

Part III: Human Needs and the Future of Invention

11. Energy

12. Technological History and Technical Problems

13. Human Population and Ecology

14. Medicine and Public Health

15. Urban Development

16. Food and Agriculture

17. Democracy and Technology

18. Communications

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148717

About the Editor

Chauncey Starr

Philip C. Ritterbush

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.