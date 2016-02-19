Science, Technology & Society in the Time of Alfred Nobel
1st Edition
Nobel Symposium 52 Held at Björkborn, Karlskoga, Sweden, 17-22 August 1981
Table of Contents
(partial) Changing conditions of scientific work in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. New paths of scientific inquiry at the turn of the century: physics, chemistry, biochemistry and physical chemistry. New paths of scientific inquiry at the turn of the century: medicine and physiology. The interchange of technology and society: 1860-1914. Specialized aspects of scientific and technological change. Round table: the use of archival materials concerning the Nobel prizes in science and medicine for research in the history of science: problems and methods. Appendices. Index.
Description
The papers contained in this volume were presented at the Nobel Symposium which marked the eightieth anniversary of the first award of the Nobel prizes in 1901. Leading scholars from many different fields of science and technology exchange viewpoints across interdisciplinary boundaries. Participants were chosen for their special knowledge of science and technology in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and papers cover the period from the 1860s to the outbreak of the First World War.
Reviews
@qu:...most historians of science, technology and medicine will want to consult, and refer students to...(this volume)... @source:ISIS
