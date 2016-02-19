Science, Technology & Society in the Time of Alfred Nobel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080279398, 9781483285924

Science, Technology & Society in the Time of Alfred Nobel

1st Edition

Nobel Symposium 52 Held at Björkborn, Karlskoga, Sweden, 17-22 August 1981

Editors: Carl Bernhard E. Crawford P. Sörbom
eBook ISBN: 9781483285924
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st December 1982
Table of Contents

(partial) Changing conditions of scientific work in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. New paths of scientific inquiry at the turn of the century: physics, chemistry, biochemistry and physical chemistry. New paths of scientific inquiry at the turn of the century: medicine and physiology. The interchange of technology and society: 1860-1914. Specialized aspects of scientific and technological change. Round table: the use of archival materials concerning the Nobel prizes in science and medicine for research in the history of science: problems and methods. Appendices. Index.

Description

The papers contained in this volume were presented at the Nobel Symposium which marked the eightieth anniversary of the first award of the Nobel prizes in 1901. Leading scholars from many different fields of science and technology exchange viewpoints across interdisciplinary boundaries. Participants were chosen for their special knowledge of science and technology in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and papers cover the period from the 1860s to the outbreak of the First World War.

Readership

Of interest to historians of science and technology; and scientists in general.

Details

Reviews

@qu:...most historians of science, technology and medicine will want to consult, and refer students to...(this volume)... @source:ISIS

About the Editors

Carl Bernhard Editor

E. Crawford Editor

P. Sörbom Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nobel Foundation, Stockholm, Sweden

