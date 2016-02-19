Science, Technology and Global Problems
1st Edition
Trends and Perspectives in Development of Science and Technology and Their Impact on the Solution of Contemporary Global Problems
Description
Science, Technology and Global Problems documents the proceedings of the International Symposium on Trends and Perspectives in Development of Science and Technology and their Impact on the Solution of Contemporary Global Problems held in Tallinn, USSR on January 8-12, 1979. This compilation discusses the character of global problems in the year 2000, prospects of development of leading branches of science and technology, and its capacity to solve global problems. The topics include global problems in the year 2000 and the role of science in their solution; science and technology as factors for future global development; road to scientific-technological culture; and responsibility of scientists in the period of crisis. The energy situation in the world (problems and prospects); mathematics and progress in science and technology; role of information and communication in the solution of global problems; and global public health problems and ways of resolving them are also deliberated in this text. This book is a useful source for students and researchers conducting work on the development of science and technology in solving global problems.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I. General Statements (Plenary Sessions)
Global Problems in the Year 2000 and the Role of Science in Their Solution
Some Aspects of Global Issues
Science and Technology as Factors for Future Global Development
Address of the Deputy Director-General of Unesco
Global Problems and the Role of Science and Technology in Their Solution
Global Problems: The Role of International Science and Technology Organizations
A New Approach to International Co-operation in Science and Technology with Regard to Global Problems
On the Road to Scientific-Technological Culture
World and Global Problems by the Year 2000
Social Sciences and Global Problems
The Responsibility of Scientists in the Period of Crisis
Scientific Cognition and Humanistic Ideals
International Co-operation and Global Problems
Science and Technology in the Context of the Global Problems Confronting Mankind
Statements at the Tallinn Symposium:
T. Vasko
Dr.Stubenrauch
A. Lemma
R. Mikhal
R. Diez Hochleitner
Part II. Statements and Materials on Specific Global Problems (Panel Discussions)
Energy. Entropy and the Environment
The Future of Chemistry
On Certain Trends in the Development of Physics in the Coming Decades
The Energy Situation in the World (Problems and Prospects)
Irreplaceability of the Soil Cover in Nature
Mathematics and Progress in Science and Technology
Mathematics and Cybernetics
The Role of Mathematics in Scientific and Technological Progress
The Role of Information and Communication in the Solution of Global Problems
On the Role of Scientists and Engineers in the Contemporary World
Approaches to the Solution of the Problems of Environmental Protection and Rational Utilization of Nature in the Soviet Union
Global Public Health Problems and Ways of Resolving Them
Compiled at the Institute for Systems Studies with the Participation of Outside Experts
The Population Problem
The Food Problem
The Natural Resource Problem
Science and Technology Planning in LDCs: Major Policy Issues
International Co-operation in Power Engineering
Annexes
Symposium Report
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152561