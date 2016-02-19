Science, Technology and Global Problems documents the proceedings of the International Symposium on Trends and Perspectives in Development of Science and Technology and their Impact on the Solution of Contemporary Global Problems held in Tallinn, USSR on January 8-12, 1979. This compilation discusses the character of global problems in the year 2000, prospects of development of leading branches of science and technology, and its capacity to solve global problems. The topics include global problems in the year 2000 and the role of science in their solution; science and technology as factors for future global development; road to scientific-technological culture; and responsibility of scientists in the period of crisis. The energy situation in the world (problems and prospects); mathematics and progress in science and technology; role of information and communication in the solution of global problems; and global public health problems and ways of resolving them are also deliberated in this text. This book is a useful source for students and researchers conducting work on the development of science and technology in solving global problems.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Part I. General Statements (Plenary Sessions)

Global Problems in the Year 2000 and the Role of Science in Their Solution

Some Aspects of Global Issues

Science and Technology as Factors for Future Global Development

Address of the Deputy Director-General of Unesco

Global Problems and the Role of Science and Technology in Their Solution

Global Problems: The Role of International Science and Technology Organizations

A New Approach to International Co-operation in Science and Technology with Regard to Global Problems

On the Road to Scientific-Technological Culture

World and Global Problems by the Year 2000

Social Sciences and Global Problems

The Responsibility of Scientists in the Period of Crisis

Scientific Cognition and Humanistic Ideals

International Co-operation and Global Problems

Science and Technology in the Context of the Global Problems Confronting Mankind

Statements at the Tallinn Symposium:

T. Vasko

Dr.Stubenrauch

A. Lemma

R. Mikhal

R. Diez Hochleitner

Part II. Statements and Materials on Specific Global Problems (Panel Discussions)

Energy. Entropy and the Environment

The Future of Chemistry

On Certain Trends in the Development of Physics in the Coming Decades

The Energy Situation in the World (Problems and Prospects)

Irreplaceability of the Soil Cover in Nature

Mathematics and Progress in Science and Technology

Mathematics and Cybernetics

The Role of Mathematics in Scientific and Technological Progress

The Role of Information and Communication in the Solution of Global Problems

On the Role of Scientists and Engineers in the Contemporary World

Approaches to the Solution of the Problems of Environmental Protection and Rational Utilization of Nature in the Soviet Union

Global Public Health Problems and Ways of Resolving Them

Compiled at the Institute for Systems Studies with the Participation of Outside Experts

The Population Problem

The Food Problem

The Natural Resource Problem

Science and Technology Planning in LDCs: Major Policy Issues

International Co-operation in Power Engineering

Annexes

Symposium Report