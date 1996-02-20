Science of Fullerenes and Carbon Nanotubes
1st Edition
Their Properties and Applications
Description
The discovery of fullerenes (also known as buckyballs) has generated tremendous excitement and opened up a new field of carbon chemistry. As the first book available on this topic, this volume will be a landmark reference in the field. Because buckyballs are essentially closed hollow cages made up of carbon atoms, they can be manipulated in a variety of ways to yield never-before-seen materials. The balls can, for instance, be doped with atoms or pulled out into tubules and filled with lead to provide properties of high-temperature superconductivity. Researchers can now create their own buckyballs in a process that is almost as simple as making soot, making this research as inexpensive as it is exotic (which has doubtless contributed to its popularity). Researchers anticipate that fullerenes will offer boundless opportunities in the development of new products, drugs and materials. Science of Fullerenes and Carbon Nanotubes introduces materials scientists, chemists, and solid state physicists to the field of fullerenes, and discusses the unique properties and applications. both current and future, of all classes of fullerenes.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* First comprehensive resource on fullerenes and their applications
- Provides an introduction to the topic
- Presents an extensive discussion of current and future applications of Fullerenes
- Covers all classes of fullerenes
Readership
Materials scientists, chemists, and solid state physicists.
Table of Contents
Historical Introduction. Carbon Materials. Structure of Fullerenes. Symmetry Considerations. Growth and Fragmentation Studies. Crystalline Structure of Fullerenes. Synthesis of Fullerene Molecules and Solids. Doping of Fullerenes. Structure of Doped Fullerenes and Fullerene Compounds. Fullerene Chemistry. Vibrational Modes. Thermal Properties. Electronic Structure. Optical Properties. Electrical and Thermal Properties. Superconductivity. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance. Surface Science Techniques on Fullerenes. Magnetic Properties. Fullerene-Related Tubules and Spherules. Scanning Tunnel Microscopy. Applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 965
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 20th February 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540771
About the Author
M. Dresselhaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
G. Dresselhaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
P. Eklund
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky
Reviews
@qu:"Here is a thoroughly edited and proofread volume which is a delight to read and which should prove to be an enduring source of reliable information for many years....This volume contains 20 chapters, most of which have in excessof 100 references. The 900+ pages and 46-page index make for a book which is indispensable." @source:--Robert V. Honeychuck, George Mason University, in JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY