Science Libraries in the Self Service Age
1st Edition
Developing New Services, Targeting New Users
Description
Science Libraries in the Self Service Age: Developing New Services, Targeting New Users suggests ways in which libraries can remain relevant to their institution. This book describes the myriad of new services and user communities which science librarians have recently incorporated into their routines. Where applicable, the book focuses on both researcher needs and the simple economics that emphasize the need for new service development. Science librarians will have to adapt to changing behaviors and needs if they want to remain a part of their organization’s future.
As this trend has hastened science librarians to develop new services, many of them aimed at audiences or user groups which had not typically used the library, this book provides timely tactics on which to build a cohesive plan.
Key Features
- Provides a list of practical, targeted services which science librarians can implement
- Presents unified topics previously only dealt with separately (data management services, scholarly communication, digital preservation, etc.)
- Considers economic and resource issues in developing new services
- Written by an experienced librarian at a global institution
Readership
Science librarians, scientific librarians, science libraries, institutional libraries, cultural institutions; researchers and postgraduate researchers in library and information science
Table of Contents
1. A Self-Service Story
2. Introduction: Science Libraries and Service Innovation
3. Scholarly Communication Services
4. Library Publishing Services
5. Research Information Management
6. Data Management Services I - Advocacy, Communication and Policy
7. Data Management Services II - Practical Implementation
8. Metrics and Research Impact
9. Purchase on Demand Services
10. Space Planning
11. Training and Skills Development
12. Summary: The Inevitability of the Self-Service Model
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020340
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020333
About the Author
Alvin Hutchinson
Alvin Hutchinson is Digital Services Librarian at the Smithsonian Libraries, USA. Previously, he has worked as a subject specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and at the National Zoological Park. He has written for the online journal, Issues in Science and Technology Libraries and his chapter on showcasing Smithsonian research was included in, How to STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education in Libraries. He currently manages a repository containing scholarly electronic reprints reflecting Smithsonian research and works on several other digital projects at the Smithsonian Libraries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Services Librarian, Smithsonian Libraries, USA