Science Libraries in the Self Service Age - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020333, 9780081020340

Science Libraries in the Self Service Age

1st Edition

Developing New Services, Targeting New Users

Authors: Alvin Hutchinson
eBook ISBN: 9780081020340
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020333
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 6th December 2018
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.50
71.83
60.95
51.81
78.95
67.11
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
68.95
58.61
78.95
67.11
60.95
51.81
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Science Libraries in the Self Service Age: Developing New Services, Targeting New Users suggests ways in which libraries can remain relevant to their institution. This book describes the myriad of new services and user communities which science librarians have recently incorporated into their routines. Where applicable, the book focuses on both researcher needs and the simple economics that emphasize the need for new service development. Science librarians will have to adapt to changing behaviors and needs if they want to remain a part of their organization’s future.

As this trend has hastened science librarians to develop new services, many of them aimed at audiences or user groups which had not typically used the library, this book provides timely tactics on which to build a cohesive plan.

Key Features

  • Provides a list of practical, targeted services which science librarians can implement
  • Presents unified topics previously only dealt with separately (data management services, scholarly communication, digital preservation, etc.)
  • Considers economic and resource issues in developing new services
  • Written by an experienced librarian at a global institution

Readership

Science librarians, scientific librarians, science libraries, institutional libraries, cultural institutions; researchers and postgraduate researchers in library and information science

Table of Contents

1. A Self-Service Story
2. Introduction: Science Libraries and Service Innovation
3. Scholarly Communication Services
4. Library Publishing Services
5. Research Information Management
6. Data Management Services I - Advocacy, Communication and Policy
7. Data Management Services II - Practical Implementation
8. Metrics and Research Impact
9. Purchase on Demand Services
10. Space Planning
11. Training and Skills Development
12. Summary: The Inevitability of the Self-Service Model

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081020340
Paperback ISBN:
9780081020333

About the Author

Alvin Hutchinson

Alvin Hutchinson is Digital Services Librarian at the Smithsonian Libraries, USA. Previously, he has worked as a subject specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and at the National Zoological Park. He has written for the online journal, Issues in Science and Technology Libraries and his chapter on showcasing Smithsonian research was included in, How to STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education in Libraries. He currently manages a repository containing scholarly electronic reprints reflecting Smithsonian research and works on several other digital projects at the Smithsonian Libraries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Digital Services Librarian, Smithsonian Libraries, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.