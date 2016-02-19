Science for Hairdressing Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080274409, 9781483157160

Science for Hairdressing Students

1st Edition

Authors: C. M. Lee J. K. Inglis
eBook ISBN: 9781483157160
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 256
Description

Science for Hairdressing Students, Third Edition, has been revised in order to conform to recent examination demands and the more integrated approach to teaching applied science to hairdressing students. It is organized in such a manner as to make it a self-teaching text. All the information is broken up into small study topics with a glossary-index to guide readers. At the end of the book is a huge selection of test questions. The book begins with a discussion of the changes that people want when they come to the salon. This is followed by separate chapters on hairdressing techniques such as shampooing, coloring, lightening, waving, setting, and drying. Subsequent chapters discuss scalp and skin treatments; chemicals used in the salon; creating ideal salon atmosphere, temperature, and lighting; and safety and hygiene in the salon. Also discussed are the parts and functions of the human body; personal hygiene for hairdressers; and first aid for emergencies and accidents.
This book is suitable for students studying for: City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Basic 760-1), City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Advanced 760-2), Qualifying Examinations of Hairdressing Council, and American State Review Boards (Cosmetology).

Table of Contents


Introduction

An Introductory Read

Study Topics

Chapter 1 Hair Shampooing - Water

Chapter 2 Hair Shampooing - Detergents

Chapter 3 Hair Coloring

Chapter 4 Hair Lightening

Chapter 5 Hair Waving

Chapter 6 Hair Setting

Chapter 7 Hair Drying

Chapter 8 Scalp and Skin Treatments

Chapter 9 Chemicals in the Salon

Chapter 1 0Electricity in the Salon

Chapter 11 The Atmosphere in the Salon

Chapter 12 Safety and Hygiene in the Salon

Chapter 13 The Human Body

Chapter 14 The Head

Chapter 15 The Skin

Chapter 16 Hair

Chapter 17 Hands, Feet and Nails

Chapter 18 Nutrition

Chapter 19 Infection and Infestation

Chapter 20 The Personal Hygiene of the Hairdresser

Chapter 21 First Aid for Emergencies and Accidents

Chapter 22 Laboratory Exercises for the Cosmetologist

Data Section

Test Questions in Hairdressing Science

Answers to the Test Questions

Understanding Your Examinations

Bibliography

Glossary and Index


Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157160

About the Author

C. M. Lee

J. K. Inglis

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Further Education, Oxford, UK

