Science for Hairdressing Students
1st Edition
Description
Science for Hairdressing Students, Third Edition, has been revised in order to conform to recent examination demands and the more integrated approach to teaching applied science to hairdressing students. It is organized in such a manner as to make it a self-teaching text. All the information is broken up into small study topics with a glossary-index to guide readers. At the end of the book is a huge selection of test questions.
The book begins with a discussion of the changes that people want when they come to the salon. This is followed by separate chapters on hairdressing techniques such as shampooing, coloring, lightening, waving, setting, and drying. Subsequent chapters discuss scalp and skin treatments; chemicals used in the salon; creating ideal salon atmosphere, temperature, and lighting; and safety and hygiene in the salon. Also discussed are the parts and functions of the human body; personal hygiene for hairdressers; and first aid for emergencies and accidents.
This book is suitable for students studying for: City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Basic 760-1), City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Advanced 760-2), Qualifying Examinations of Hairdressing Council, and American State Review Boards (Cosmetology).
Table of Contents
Introduction
An Introductory Read
Study Topics
Chapter 1 Hair Shampooing - Water
Chapter 2 Hair Shampooing - Detergents
Chapter 3 Hair Coloring
Chapter 4 Hair Lightening
Chapter 5 Hair Waving
Chapter 6 Hair Setting
Chapter 7 Hair Drying
Chapter 8 Scalp and Skin Treatments
Chapter 9 Chemicals in the Salon
Chapter 1 0Electricity in the Salon
Chapter 11 The Atmosphere in the Salon
Chapter 12 Safety and Hygiene in the Salon
Chapter 13 The Human Body
Chapter 14 The Head
Chapter 15 The Skin
Chapter 16 Hair
Chapter 17 Hands, Feet and Nails
Chapter 18 Nutrition
Chapter 19 Infection and Infestation
Chapter 20 The Personal Hygiene of the Hairdresser
Chapter 21 First Aid for Emergencies and Accidents
Chapter 22 Laboratory Exercises for the Cosmetologist
Data Section
Test Questions in Hairdressing Science
Answers to the Test Questions
Understanding Your Examinations
Bibliography
Glossary and Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157160
About the Author
C. M. Lee
J. K. Inglis
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Further Education, Oxford, UK