Science for Hairdressing Students, Third Edition, has been revised in order to conform to recent examination demands and the more integrated approach to teaching applied science to hairdressing students. It is organized in such a manner as to make it a self-teaching text. All the information is broken up into small study topics with a glossary-index to guide readers. At the end of the book is a huge selection of test questions. The book begins with a discussion of the changes that people want when they come to the salon. This is followed by separate chapters on hairdressing techniques such as shampooing, coloring, lightening, waving, setting, and drying. Subsequent chapters discuss scalp and skin treatments; chemicals used in the salon; creating ideal salon atmosphere, temperature, and lighting; and safety and hygiene in the salon. Also discussed are the parts and functions of the human body; personal hygiene for hairdressers; and first aid for emergencies and accidents.

This book is suitable for students studying for: City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Basic 760-1), City and Guilds of London Institute Craft Course (Advanced 760-2), Qualifying Examinations of Hairdressing Council, and American State Review Boards (Cosmetology).