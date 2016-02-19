Science Education and Information Transfer
1st Edition
Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs
Science Education and Information Transfer reviews developments in the areas of science education and information transfer. Topics covered include the use of games in science and technology education, transfer of information using readily available technology, and networking. The concepts of global learning and distance learning are also discussed, along with the use of video techniques and computer technology to transfer information. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the information society, the usability of information, and the efficiency of information transfer. The discussion then turns to the use of games to teach science and technology; the most readily available technology for transferring information from teachers to students; and networking as a means to transfer information. The following chapters explore the concept and practice of global learning in the perspective of dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge in response to human needs; the use of microcomputers in the teaching of science; and some of the features of distance learning. The final chapter is devoted to teaching information technology in the classroom. This monograph will be of interest to planners, practitioners, researchers, and other professionals in the field of science education and information technology.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
1. Introduction
2. Transfer with Almost No Technology—Games
3. Transfer with Easily Available Technology
4. Networks—Nets that Work
5. Global Learning: A Challenge
6. Transfer Using Video Techniques
7. Transfer with Computer Technology
8. Looking After Data Using Computer Technology
9. Packages—Learning at a Distance
10. Teaching about Information Technology in Schools
Appendix 1. Case Studies from Various Regions
General
1. Transfer of Biotechnical Information for Agricultural Development
2. Information Technology Education in Hong Kong
Computing
3. Microcomputers in Arab Education: Problems and Prospects, the Case for Jordan
4. New Information Technology—Quo Vadis
5. The Interface between Computers and the Naive User
6. A Policy Statement on the Place of Computers and Information Technology in Schools in Britain
7. Mastering of Microprocessor Technology
8. On the Use of Computers in Teaching in The Netherlands
9. Computers and the Future of Education
10. Computers and the World of Large-scale Systems
Appendix 2. Results of Questionnaire
Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146485
C. A. Taylor
University College, Cardiff, UK