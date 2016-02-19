Science Education and Information Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080339542, 9781483146485

Science Education and Information Transfer

1st Edition

Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs

Editors: C. A. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483146485
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Science Education and Information Transfer reviews developments in the areas of science education and information transfer. Topics covered include the use of games in science and technology education, transfer of information using readily available technology, and networking. The concepts of global learning and distance learning are also discussed, along with the use of video techniques and computer technology to transfer information. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the information society, the usability of information, and the efficiency of information transfer. The discussion then turns to the use of games to teach science and technology; the most readily available technology for transferring information from teachers to students; and networking as a means to transfer information. The following chapters explore the concept and practice of global learning in the perspective of dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge in response to human needs; the use of microcomputers in the teaching of science; and some of the features of distance learning. The final chapter is devoted to teaching information technology in the classroom. This monograph will be of interest to planners, practitioners, researchers, and other professionals in the field of science education and information technology.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

1. Introduction

2. Transfer with Almost No Technology—Games

3. Transfer with Easily Available Technology

4. Networks—Nets that Work

5. Global Learning: A Challenge

6. Transfer Using Video Techniques

7. Transfer with Computer Technology

8. Looking After Data Using Computer Technology

9. Packages—Learning at a Distance

10. Teaching about Information Technology in Schools

Appendix 1. Case Studies from Various Regions

General

1. Transfer of Biotechnical Information for Agricultural Development

2. Information Technology Education in Hong Kong

Computing

3. Microcomputers in Arab Education: Problems and Prospects, the Case for Jordan

4. New Information Technology—Quo Vadis

5. The Interface between Computers and the Naive User

6. A Policy Statement on the Place of Computers and Information Technology in Schools in Britain

7. Mastering of Microprocessor Technology

8. On the Use of Computers in Teaching in The Netherlands

9. Computers and the Future of Education

10. Computers and the World of Large-scale Systems

Appendix 2. Results of Questionnaire

Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146485

About the Editor

C. A. Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College, Cardiff, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.