Science Education and Information Transfer reviews developments in the areas of science education and information transfer. Topics covered include the use of games in science and technology education, transfer of information using readily available technology, and networking. The concepts of global learning and distance learning are also discussed, along with the use of video techniques and computer technology to transfer information. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the information society, the usability of information, and the efficiency of information transfer. The discussion then turns to the use of games to teach science and technology; the most readily available technology for transferring information from teachers to students; and networking as a means to transfer information. The following chapters explore the concept and practice of global learning in the perspective of dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge in response to human needs; the use of microcomputers in the teaching of science; and some of the features of distance learning. The final chapter is devoted to teaching information technology in the classroom. This monograph will be of interest to planners, practitioners, researchers, and other professionals in the field of science education and information technology.