The 3rd edition of The Science and Technology of Rubber provides a broad survey of elastomers with special emphasis on materials with a rubber-like elasticity. As in the 2nd edition, the emphasis remains on a unified treatment of the material; exploring topics from the chemical aspects such as elastomer synthesis and curing, through recent theoretical developments and characterization of equilibrium and dynamic properties, to the final applications of rubber, including tire engineering and manufacturing.

Many advances have been made in polymer and elastomers research over the past ten years since the 2nd edition was published. Updated material stresses the continuous relationship between the ongoing research in synthesis, physics, structure and mechanics of rubber technology and industrial applications. Special attention is paid to recent advances in rubber-like elasticity theory and new processing techniques for elastomers. This new edition is comprised of 20% new material, including a new chapter on environmental issues and tire recycling.