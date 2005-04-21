Science and Technology of Rubber
3rd Edition
Description
The 3rd edition of The Science and Technology of Rubber provides a broad survey of elastomers with special emphasis on materials with a rubber-like elasticity. As in the 2nd edition, the emphasis remains on a unified treatment of the material; exploring topics from the chemical aspects such as elastomer synthesis and curing, through recent theoretical developments and characterization of equilibrium and dynamic properties, to the final applications of rubber, including tire engineering and manufacturing.
Many advances have been made in polymer and elastomers research over the past ten years since the 2nd edition was published. Updated material stresses the continuous relationship between the ongoing research in synthesis, physics, structure and mechanics of rubber technology and industrial applications. Special attention is paid to recent advances in rubber-like elasticity theory and new processing techniques for elastomers. This new edition is comprised of 20% new material, including a new chapter on environmental issues and tire recycling.
Readership
· Practicing engineers involved with materials science and research, specifically in polymer and elastomer science. · Professionals and practitioners in the rubber industry, with special emphasis on the tire industry and professional societies interested in promoting efficient and environmentally appropriate systems for the life cycle of rubber products.
Table of Contents
Rubber Elasticity, Polymerization, Structure Characterization, The Molecular Basis of Rubberlike Elasticity, Dynamic Mechanical Properties, Rheological Behavior of Processing of Unvulcanized Rubber, Vulcanization, Reinforcement of Elastomers by Particulate Fillers, The Science of Rubber Compounding, Strength of Elastomers, The Chemical Modification of Polymers, Elastomer Blends, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Tire Engineering, Recycling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 21st April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301539
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124647862
About the Editor
James Mark
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Cincinnati
Burak Erman
Professor Erman is currently professor of science and engineering at Koc University. He worked in the research group of Prof. P.J. Flory at Stanford University and IBM Research, San Jose, at various intervals between 1976-1985. His scientific collaborations include the Max-Planck Institute fur Polymerforschung in Mainz, and ESPCI, Laboratoire de Physico-Chimie Structurale et Macromoleculaire, Paris. He has been collaborating with Prof. J.E. Mark at Cincinnati University on rubber elasticity since 1987. He has over 200 scientific papers in refereed journals, 2 books and 2 edited books. Burak Erman is a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences. He served on the Science Board of TUBITAK, editorial board of Computational Polymer Science and Polymer Gels and Networks. He received the 1991 Simavi Science Award, the 1991 TUBITAK Science Award and the 2007 American Chemical Society Whitby Award. His current research interests are focused on the application of the theory of elastomeric networks to predict protein function, and on polymer and protein physics and engineering, both dynamics and statics and experiment and theory, including computer simulations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Koc University, Istanbul, Turkey
Reviews
"A wealth of technical information that can be traced directly to the literature … A well-rounded and informative book" - Hans G. Elias, Michigan Molecular Institute, Midland, Michigan "Provides a broad overview of elastomers and materials of rubberlike elasticity and covers a range of areas from elastomer synthesis to vulcanization to tire engineering." - Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2006