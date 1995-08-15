Science and Technology of Ceramic Fuel Cells

Ceramic fuel cells, commonly known as solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), have been under development for a broad range of electric power generation applications. The most attractive feature of the SOFC is its clean and efficient production of electricity from a variety of fuels. The SOFC has the potential to be manufactured and operated cost-effectively. The widening interest in this technology, thus, arises from the continuing need to develop cleaner and more efficient means of converting energy sources into useful forms.

This topical book provides a comprehensive treatise on solid oxide fuel cells and succeeds successfully in filling the gap in the market for a reference book in this field. Directed towards scientists, engineers, and technical managers working with SOFCs as well as ceramic devices based on conducting materials, and in related fields, the book will also be invaluable as a textbook for science and engineering courses.