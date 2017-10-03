Science and Technology in Disaster Risk Reduction in Asia
1st Edition
Potentials and Challenges
Description
Science and Technology in Disaster Risk Reduction in Asia: Potentials and Challenges provides both a local and global perspective on how to implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Topics demonstrate the advancement of scientific research as it applies to early warning systems, including identifying risk and the strengthening of infrastructure for different types of hazards. Through different major disasters, it has become evident that there must be a balance between hard and soft technology and physical, process and social solutions. This book demonstrates how this has been successfully implemented in Asia, and how these applications can apply on a global basis.
Key Features
- Covers new research on the role of science in Disaster Risk Reduction and lessons learned when research has been applied
- Utilizes case studies to outline the broader lessons learned
- Focuses on the Sendai Framework, which was adopted in the Third UN World Conference in 2015
Readership
Professionals in disaster risk reduction across governmental agencies, intergovernmental agencies, and NGOs; researchers in the field of environment and climate change studies
Table of Contents
1. Science and Technology in Disaster Risk Reduction: An Analytical Overview
Part 1: Understanding disaster risk
2. Understanding Disaster Risk and Science and Technology
3. Social Background in Char Areas, Bangladesh: Implication for Japanese Hazard Mapping Technology
4. Validation of indigenous knowledge for disaster resilience against river flooding and bank erosion
5. Hazard development chain of climate change induced salinity intrusion in Sundarbans socio-ecological system, Bangladesh
Part 2: Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk
6. Disaster Risk Governance and City Resilience in Asia-Pacific region
7. Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk: An overview
8. Education Governance and the Role of Science and Technology
9. Utilizing Ecosystem Services for Disaster Risk Reduction: The Role of Scale and Context
10. Building Code Implementation in Nepal: An Experience on Institutionalizing Disaster Risk Reduction in Local Governance System
11. Disaster Risk Governance in Myanmar: problems and constraints
Part 3: Investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience
12. Investing in Disaster risk reduction and implication to utilization of Science and Technology
13. Role of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Urban Resilience of Mumbai
14 Constraints in institutional investment on DRR in India
15 Post Disaster Needs Assessment for Resilient Recovery using Innovative Tools, Techniques and Space Applications
16. Community-based Responses to Flood and River Erosion Hazards in the Active Ganges Floodplain of Bangladesh
Part 4: Enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response and to "Build Back Better" in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction
17. Recovery process and Science and Technology: an Overview
18. Capacity Development of School Teachers in Disaster Recovery Process
19. Role of Social Transformation in Community Recovery from Cyclone Nargis: Case of Kung Thee Chaung Village, Myanmar
20. Built Back Better: Focus on Resilience and Participation-A Case of Sikkim Reconstruction and Rehabilitation
21. Improvement of Responses and Recovery Approaches for Cyclone Hazards in Bangladesh
22. Constraints and coping measures of coastal community towards safe drinking water scarcity in southwestern Bangladesh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 3rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127124
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127117
About the Editor
Rajib Shaw
Rajib Shaw is Professor in the Graduate School of Media and Governance in Keio University, Japan. He has worked closely with the local communities, NGOs, governments and international organization, including United Nations, especially in Asian countries. His research interests are: community based disaster risk management, climate change adaptation, urban risk management, and disaster and environmental education. He is currently the member of UN ISDR Science Technology Advisory Group (STAG), and Co-chair of UN ISDR Science Technology Academia Stakeholder Group. Professor Shaw has extensive publications in different journals, books and edited volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keio University, Fujisawa, Japan Expertise: disaster risk reduction
Koichi Shiwaku
Koichi Shiwaku is a Researcher in the Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies of Kyoto University, Japan. He has been working with central and local governments, NGOs, school teachers and students, and local communities in Japan and overseas countries. His recent works are enhancing school disaster resilience and capacity development of officers of board of education in the area affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. His research interests are disaster education, community based disaster risk management, governance for disaster education, school safety, and capacity development of local government.
Affiliations and Expertise
OYO International Corporation, Tokyo, Japan
Takako Izumi
Takako Izumi is an Associate Professor in the International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS), Tohoku University in Japan. She also serves as Programme Coordinator of the Multi-Hazards Programme under the Association of Pacific Lim Universities (APRU) that consists of 45 universities and academic institutes in the Pacific Lim. Her research interests include international and regional framework of disaster risk reduction, disaster risk reduction at local level, and role of civil society in disaster management. Previously, she worked for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) for the disaster response coordination in Asia and for one of the international NGOs in Malaysia as General Manager to oversee the programs of disaster response and disaster risk reduction.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS), Tohoku University, Japan