Science and Starvation
1st Edition
An Introduction to Economic Development
Science and Starvation: An Introduction to Economic Development provides an understanding of the nature of the process of development itself both in developed and developing countries. This book serves as a guide to the complexities of the interrelated problems of population, food, and economic development all over the world. Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the essential differences between the nature and the technique of the social and physical sciences. This text then examines the paradox of the scientific world with poverty and mass hunger. Other chapters consider the geographical distribution of poverty and examine the vicious cycle of disease and hunger. The final chapter deals with the effect of people on economic development. This book is a valuable resource for teachers involved in liberal studies in higher education. Social scientists and students engaged in international relations will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Maps and Charts
List of Photographs
Part I. Introductory
1. The Scientific Revolution and the Starving Millions
2. The Nature of Poverty
Part II. Development of the Rich Countries
3. The Development of the West
4. Development in Other Countries
5. Some Principles of Development
Part III. Towards a Developed World
6. International Aid
7. United Nations Aid
8. U.N. or Not U.N.
9. The Mekong River Basin Project
10. Trade Not Aid
11. The Population Problem
12. The Development Decade
13. Back to People
Index
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139487