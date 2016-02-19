Science and Starvation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080123264, 9781483139487

Science and Starvation

1st Edition

An Introduction to Economic Development

Authors: Donald J. Hughes
Editors: D. F. Bratchell E. F. Candlin
eBook ISBN: 9781483139487
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 182
Description

Science and Starvation: An Introduction to Economic Development provides an understanding of the nature of the process of development itself both in developed and developing countries. This book serves as a guide to the complexities of the interrelated problems of population, food, and economic development all over the world. Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the essential differences between the nature and the technique of the social and physical sciences. This text then examines the paradox of the scientific world with poverty and mass hunger. Other chapters consider the geographical distribution of poverty and examine the vicious cycle of disease and hunger. The final chapter deals with the effect of people on economic development. This book is a valuable resource for teachers involved in liberal studies in higher education. Social scientists and students engaged in international relations will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Maps and Charts

List of Photographs

Synopsis

Introduction

Preface

Part I. Introductory

1. The Scientific Revolution and the Starving Millions

2. The Nature of Poverty

Part II. Development of the Rich Countries

3. The Development of the West

4. Development in Other Countries

5. Some Principles of Development

Part III. Towards a Developed World

6. International Aid

7. United Nations Aid

8. U.N. or Not U.N.

9. The Mekong River Basin Project

10. Trade Not Aid

11. The Population Problem

12. The Development Decade

13. Back to People

Index

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139487

About the Author

Donald J. Hughes

About the Editor

D. F. Bratchell

E. F. Candlin

