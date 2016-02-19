Science and Starvation: An Introduction to Economic Development provides an understanding of the nature of the process of development itself both in developed and developing countries. This book serves as a guide to the complexities of the interrelated problems of population, food, and economic development all over the world. Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the essential differences between the nature and the technique of the social and physical sciences. This text then examines the paradox of the scientific world with poverty and mass hunger. Other chapters consider the geographical distribution of poverty and examine the vicious cycle of disease and hunger. The final chapter deals with the effect of people on economic development. This book is a valuable resource for teachers involved in liberal studies in higher education. Social scientists and students engaged in international relations will also find this book useful.