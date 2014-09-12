School Security
1st Edition
How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program
Description
It seems that every day there’s a new story about a security lapse, emergency lock-down, or violent act taking place at a school somewhere in the United States. Today it’s simply inexcusable not to have adequate security measures in place—regardless of how safe you think your community may be. In School Security, author Paul Timm, a nationally acclaimed school security expert, explains how to make your institution a safer place to learn with easy-to-follow steps.
Throughout the book, Timm emphasizes a proactive rather than reactive approach to school security. Readers are introduced to basic loss prevention and safety concepts, including how to communicate safety information to students and staff, how to raise security awareness, and how to prepare for emergencies. The book discusses how to positively influence student behavior, lead staff training programs, and write sound security policies. An entire chapter is dedicated to describing what school security resources are available for follow-up reading and further training. School Security isn’t just a book for security professionals: it helps people without formal security training—namely, educators and school administrators—effectively address school risk.
Key Features
- Serves as a comprehensive guide for building an effective security program at little or no cost.
- Covers fundamental crime prevention concepts, making it suitable for both school security professionals and educators with no formal security training.
- Addresses the risks commonly facing school administrators today, from access control to social media.
- Takes a holistic approach to school security rather than focusing on a particular threat or event.
Readership
Security professionals and consultants; school administrators and staff at public or private K-12 schools, universities, or day care centers; and anyone who has responsibility for policy implementation or protective services in the school setting.
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Acknowledgments
- 1. What Is School Security?
- Introduction – Security Is Not CSI
- Security Is Loss Prevention
- Today’s Student
- Today’s Security Program
- Security’s Impact on School Culture
- Stakeholder Responses to “What Is School Security?”
- Conclusion
- 2. How Safe Is Your School?
- Introduction: How May I Help You?
- Loss Prevention: Proactive Security
- Making Security a Priority
- A Collaborative Approach
- A Comprehensive Approach
- Financial Considerations
- Keys to School Security
- Practices with Security Consequences
- State Requirements
- Conclusion
- 3. Developing a Plan
- Introduction
- Documenting Practices
- 4. Securing Your Environment
- Introduction: Coming Full Circle
- Selecting Products, Systems, and Measures
- Communications
- Access Control
- Key Concept–Testing Physical Security Devices
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design
- Conclusion
- 5. Influencing Behavior
- Introduction
- Defining Bullying
- The Bystander
- Bullycide
- Addressing the Bullying Problem
- Bullying Prevention Programming
- What is Cyberbullying?
- Sexting
- Dating Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault
- Conclusion
- 6. Preparing Your People
- Introduction
- Staff Surveys
- Student Problem Indicators
- Visitor Management
- Security Awareness
- In-Service Training and Annual Presentations
- Personal Crime Prevention
- Personal Safety
- Online Training
- Motivation
- Documentation
- Security Systems
- Emergency Preparedness
- Substitutes and Part-Time Staff
- Security Personnel
- Conclusion
- 7. Managing Emergencies
- Introduction
- Preparing to Get Started
- Plan Content
- Plan Training and Preparedness
- The Evolution of Active Shooter Procedures
- Conclusion
- 8. Tackling Social Media Risks
- Social Media Introduction
- Addressing Social Media Risks
- Law Enforcement and Social Networking
- Web Filters
- Conclusion
- 9. School Security Resources and Conclusion
- Introduction
- Chapter Summary
- Book Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 12th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078734
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124078116
About the Author
Paul Timm
Paul Timm is a board-certified Physical Security Professional (PSP), president of RETA Security, Inc., and a nationally acclaimed expert in school security. In addition to conducting numerous vulnerability assessments and his frequent keynote addresses, Paul is an experienced School Crisis Assistance Team volunteer through the National Organization for Victims Assistance (NOVA). He holds a patent on a vulnerability assessment methodology known as ALPHAÔ and is certified in Vulnerability Assessment Methodology (VAM) through Sandia National Laboratories. He is a member of ASIS International, where he serves as vice chairman of the School Safety & Security Council, and the Illinois Association of School Business Officials (IASBO), where he serves on the Risk Management Committee. Nearing the completion of his MDiv at Moody Theological Seminary, Paul holds a degree in Speech Communications and a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Illinois.
Affiliations and Expertise
President of RETA Security, Inc. and a nationally acclaimed expert in school security.
Reviews
"...emphasizes detailed comprehensive planning for schools...provides an excellent exit interview checklist. Many forms useful in school mgmt. are provided. The importance of using social media in risk mitigation is discussed." --Security Letter
"...does a commendable job of walking the readers through several concepts and challenges, but also proposes an approach and techniques to overcome these challenges. The author...does a proficient job of sharing his vast knowledge." --Hakin9, Issue 01-15
"... could be used by anyone interested in this contemporary and challenging issue,...as the principles and concepts are explained in understandable terms using plain language and illuminating photographs." --Security Management (print and online), January 2015
"Timm, author of the upcoming book 'School Security: How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program,' believes the data is skewed because of underreporting of crimes by schools, which he says has been going on for years." --SecurityInfoWatch.com, June 2014