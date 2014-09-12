"...emphasizes detailed comprehensive planning for schools...provides an excellent exit interview checklist. Many forms useful in school mgmt. are provided. The importance of using social media in risk mitigation is discussed." --Security Letter

"...does a commendable job of walking the readers through several concepts and challenges, but also proposes an approach and techniques to overcome these challenges. The author...does a proficient job of sharing his vast knowledge." --Hakin9, Issue 01-15

"... could be used by anyone interested in this contemporary and challenging issue,...as the principles and concepts are explained in understandable terms using plain language and illuminating photographs." --Security Management (print and online), January 2015

"Timm, author of the upcoming book 'School Security: How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program,' believes the data is skewed because of underreporting of crimes by schools, which he says has been going on for years." --SecurityInfoWatch.com, June 2014