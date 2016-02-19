School Organisation: A New Synthesis tackles the complexities of the time-table using techniques that are becoming normal in many fields of activity but offer fresh perspectives on school organization. This book examines the purely practical problem of putting into concrete terms of hours of teaching and use of staff the deeper decisions that rest on judgements of value and personality.

This monograph is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with an overview of several possible approaches to the study of school organization. The discussion then turns to a perspective in which school organization appears as a process of grouping: a grouping of pupils into schools, into year groups in schools, into forms, into option groups, or into subject classes. Two fundamental concepts that pervade the whole complex of number relationships are described, namely, the notion of numerical value and the idea of pattern or form. Subsequent chapters focus on the use of notation as a thinking aid; the art of school organization; the laws of the curriculum; and the role of the administrator in school organization.

This text will be of interest to students, educators, school administrators, and educational policymakers as well as those involved in the intricate practical tasks of school organization.