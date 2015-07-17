Scheuer's Liver Biopsy Interpretation - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702055485, 9780702066559

Scheuer's Liver Biopsy Interpretation

9th Edition

Authors: Jay Lefkowitch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702055485
eBook ISBN: 9780702066559
eBook ISBN: 9780702066542
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th July 2015
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For more than 40 years, Scheuer’s Liver Biopsy Interpretation has been the pathologist’s go-to resource for help in solving diagnostic problems at the microscope. The 9th Edition brings you fully up to date in the field, with coverage of new diagnostic tools, new information on drug-induced liver injury and cytopathology, and many new high-quality illustrations. Throughout the text, you’ll find technical tips, diagnostic clues, and pearls that reflect the extensive experience and insight of the late Dr. Peter Scheuer and internationally renowned author Dr. Jay Lefkowitch, making this new edition your standard bench-side guide to today’s liver biopsy diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Avoid diagnostic errors with the extensive coverage of histological differential diagnoses in each chapter.

  • Minimize reporting errors with practical advice on diagnostic pitfalls and how to avoid them.

  • Clearly see how pathology impacts the diagnosis and management of liver disease thanks to histopathologic and clinical correlations throughout.

  • Find terms and descriptions used frequently in pathology reports in the handy glossary – a useful quick reference for trainee pathologists and clinical hepatologists.

  • Use the extensive online image bank to enhance your presentations and reports.

 

Table of Contents

1 General Principles of Biopsy Assessment

2 Laboratory Techniques

3 The Normal Liver

4 Assessment and Differential Diagnosis of Pathological Features

5 Biliary Disease

6 Acute Viral Hepatitis

7 Steatosis, Steatohepatitis and Related Conditions

8 Drugs and Toxins

9 Chronic Hepatitis

10 Cirrhosis

11 Neoplasms and Nodules

12 Vascular Disorders

13 Childhood Liver Disease and Metabolic Disorders

14 Disturbances of Copper and Iron Metabolism

15 The Liver in Systemic Disease and Pregnancy

16 The Liver in Organ Transplantation

17 Electron Microscopy and Other Techniques

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702055485
eBook ISBN:
9780702066559
eBook ISBN:
9780702066542

About the Author

Jay Lefkowitch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.