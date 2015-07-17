For more than 40 years, Scheuer’s Liver Biopsy Interpretation has been the pathologist’s go-to resource for help in solving diagnostic problems at the microscope. The 9th Edition brings you fully up to date in the field, with coverage of new diagnostic tools, new information on drug-induced liver injury and cytopathology, and many new high-quality illustrations. Throughout the text, you’ll find technical tips, diagnostic clues, and pearls that reflect the extensive experience and insight of the late Dr. Peter Scheuer and internationally renowned author Dr. Jay Lefkowitch, making this new edition your standard bench-side guide to today’s liver biopsy diagnosis.