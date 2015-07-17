Scheuer's Liver Biopsy Interpretation
9th Edition
Description
For more than 40 years, Scheuer’s Liver Biopsy Interpretation has been the pathologist’s go-to resource for help in solving diagnostic problems at the microscope. The 9th Edition brings you fully up to date in the field, with coverage of new diagnostic tools, new information on drug-induced liver injury and cytopathology, and many new high-quality illustrations. Throughout the text, you’ll find technical tips, diagnostic clues, and pearls that reflect the extensive experience and insight of the late Dr. Peter Scheuer and internationally renowned author Dr. Jay Lefkowitch, making this new edition your standard bench-side guide to today’s liver biopsy diagnosis.
Key Features
- Avoid diagnostic errors with the extensive coverage of histological differential diagnoses in each chapter.
- Minimize reporting errors with practical advice on diagnostic pitfalls and how to avoid them.
- Clearly see how pathology impacts the diagnosis and management of liver disease thanks to histopathologic and clinical correlations throughout.
- Find terms and descriptions used frequently in pathology reports in the handy glossary – a useful quick reference for trainee pathologists and clinical hepatologists.
- Use the extensive online image bank to enhance your presentations and reports.
Table of Contents
1 General Principles of Biopsy Assessment
2 Laboratory Techniques
3 The Normal Liver
4 Assessment and Differential Diagnosis of Pathological Features
5 Biliary Disease
6 Acute Viral Hepatitis
7 Steatosis, Steatohepatitis and Related Conditions
8 Drugs and Toxins
9 Chronic Hepatitis
10 Cirrhosis
11 Neoplasms and Nodules
12 Vascular Disorders
13 Childhood Liver Disease and Metabolic Disorders
14 Disturbances of Copper and Iron Metabolism
15 The Liver in Systemic Disease and Pregnancy
16 The Liver in Organ Transplantation
17 Electron Microscopy and Other Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702055485
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066559
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066542
About the Author
Jay Lefkowitch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, New York