Scanning Tunneling Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759725, 9780080860152

Scanning Tunneling Microscopy, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Joseph Stroscio William Kaiser
eBook ISBN: 9780080860152
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th January 1993
Page Count: 459
Table of Contents

J. Tersoff and N.D. Lang, Theory of Scanning Tunneling Microscopy. S.-I. Park and R.C. Barrett, Design Considerations for an STM System. H.K. Wickramasinghe, Extensions of STM. J.A. Stroscio and R.M.Feenstra, Tunneling Spectroscopy. R. Becker and R. Wolkow, Semiconductor Surfaces. Y. Kuk, Metal Surfaces. L.D. Bell, W.J. Kaiser, M.H. Hecht, and L.C. Davis, Ballistic Electron Emission Microscopy. R.V. Coleman, Z. Dai, W.W.McNairy, C.G. Slough, and C. Wang, Charge-Density Waves. H.F. Hess, Superconductors. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and its extensions have become revolutionary tools in the fields of physics, materials science, chemistry, and biology. These new microscopies have evolved from their beginnings asresearch aids to their current use as commercial tools in the laboratory and on the factory floor. New wonders continue to unfold as STM delivers atomic scale imaging and electrical characterization of the newly emerging nanometer world. This volume in the METHODS OF EXPERIMENTAL PHYSICS Series describes the basics of scanning tunneling microscopy, provides a fundamental theoretical understanding of the technique and a thorough description of the instrumentation, and examines numerous examples and applications. Written by the pioneers of the field, this volume is an essential handbook for researchers and users of STM, as well as a valuable resource for libraries.

Readership

Graduate students in physical science and engineering, especially surface science.

Details

No. of pages:
459
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860152

About the Serial Editors

Joseph Stroscio Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology

William Kaiser Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

