Scanning Tunneling Microscopy, Volume 27
1st Edition
J. Tersoff and N.D. Lang, Theory of Scanning Tunneling Microscopy. S.-I. Park and R.C. Barrett, Design Considerations for an STM System. H.K. Wickramasinghe, Extensions of STM. J.A. Stroscio and R.M.Feenstra, Tunneling Spectroscopy. R. Becker and R. Wolkow, Semiconductor Surfaces. Y. Kuk, Metal Surfaces. L.D. Bell, W.J. Kaiser, M.H. Hecht, and L.C. Davis, Ballistic Electron Emission Microscopy. R.V. Coleman, Z. Dai, W.W.McNairy, C.G. Slough, and C. Wang, Charge-Density Waves. H.F. Hess, Superconductors. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and its extensions have become revolutionary tools in the fields of physics, materials science, chemistry, and biology. These new microscopies have evolved from their beginnings asresearch aids to their current use as commercial tools in the laboratory and on the factory floor. New wonders continue to unfold as STM delivers atomic scale imaging and electrical characterization of the newly emerging nanometer world. This volume in the METHODS OF EXPERIMENTAL PHYSICS Series describes the basics of scanning tunneling microscopy, provides a fundamental theoretical understanding of the technique and a thorough description of the instrumentation, and examines numerous examples and applications. Written by the pioneers of the field, this volume is an essential handbook for researchers and users of STM, as well as a valuable resource for libraries.
Graduate students in physical science and engineering, especially surface science.
Joseph Stroscio Serial Editor
National Institute of Standards and Technology
William Kaiser Serial Editor
Jet Propulsion Laboratory