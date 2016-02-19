Scanning Tunneling Microscopy, Volume 27

Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) and its extensions have become revolutionary tools in the fields of physics, materials science, chemistry, and biology. These new microscopies have evolved from their beginnings asresearch aids to their current use as commercial tools in the laboratory and on the factory floor. New wonders continue to unfold as STM delivers atomic scale imaging and electrical characterization of the newly emerging nanometer world. This volume in the METHODS OF EXPERIMENTAL PHYSICS Series describes the basics of scanning tunneling microscopy, provides a fundamental theoretical understanding of the technique and a thorough description of the instrumentation, and examines numerous examples and applications. Written by the pioneers of the field, this volume is an essential handbook for researchers and users of STM, as well as a valuable resource for libraries.