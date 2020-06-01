Scanning Nonlinear Dielectric Microscopy
1st Edition
Investigation of Ferroelectric, Dielectric, and Semiconductor Materials and Devices
Table of Contents
- Principle scanning nonlinear dielectric microscopy (SNDM) for ferroelectric or dielectric polarization
2. Ferroelectric polarization measurement
3. Ultra-high density ferroelectric data storage based on SNDM
4. Linear permittivity measurement by SNDM
5. Non-contact SNDM (NC-SNDM)
6. Scanning nonlinear dielectric potentiometory (SNDP) for measurement of the potential induced by the atomic dipole moment
7. Principle of SNDM for semiconductor measurement
8. Carrier distribution measurement in semiconductor materials and devices
9. Super-higher-order SNDM (SHO-SNDM) 10. Local deep level transient spectroscopy (Local DLTS)
11. Time resolved SNDM (Tr-SNDM)
Description
Scanning Nonlinear Dielectric Microscopy (SNDM) is the definitive reference on an important tool to characterize ferroelectric, dielectric, and semiconductor materials. Written by the inventor of the technique, the book reviews the methods for applying this technique to key materials applications. A key application of this technique reviewed includes the measurement of ferroelectric materials at the atomic scale which aides in the realization of ultra-high density ferroelectric data storage. This technique also enables the visualization and measurement of semiconductor materials and devices at a high level of sensitivity such as real time measurement of carrier movement. SNDM also reviews and the new insights this technique has given to material and device physics in ferroelectric and semiconductor materials. The book is appropriate for those involved in the development of ferroelectric, dielectric, and semiconductor materials devices in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Presents an in-depth look at the SNDM materials characterization technique by the inventor of the technique
- Reviews the key materials applications such as measurement of ferroelectric materials at the nanoscale, and measurement of semiconductor materials and device
- Analyzes the key insights on semiconductor materials and device physics derived from the SNDM technique
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Physicists, Researchers in both academia and R
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172469
About the Authors
Yasuo Cho Author
Yasuo Cho graduated in 1980 from Tohoku University in electrical engineering department. In 1985 he became a research associate at Research Institute of Electrical Communication Tohoku University. In 1990, he received an associate professorship from Yamaguchi University. He then became an associate professor in 1997 and a full professor in 2001 at Research Institute of Electrical Communication Tohoku University. During this time, his main research interests included nonlinear phenomena in ferroelectric materials and their applications, research on the scanning nonlinear dielectric microscopy (SNDM), and research on using the SNDM in next-generation ultrahigh density ferroelectric data storage (SNDM ferroelectric probe memory).
Affiliations and Expertise
Tohoku University, Japan