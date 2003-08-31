Sausage Manufacture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737150, 9781855737167

Sausage Manufacture

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Editors: E Essien
eBook ISBN: 9781855737167
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737150
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2003
Page Count: 104
Table of Contents

Definition of sausages; Sausage market trends; Product formulation; Production stages; Sausage quality and safety management; Novel products; Appendices: QA and HACCP documentation.

Description

Sausage manufacture: principles and practice provides a concise and authoritative guide to manufacturing high-quality products for the consumer. It begins by considering issues of definition and the market trends which determine how consumers define quality. The book then discusses product formulation, describing the essential recipe information for the main types of sausage. The chapter also includes the calculations required for mandatory product labelling in the EU.

Chapter 4 reviews the key stages in production from raw material procurement through chopping, filling and cooking to storage and distribution. Building on this foundation, the following chapter outlines good practice in safety and quality assurance.

The final chapter reviews recent product development and novel products such as organic, vegetarian and low fat sausages which have emerged to meet changing consumer requirements. The book concludes with a series of useful appendices listing permitted additives, sample quality assurance and HACCP systems documentation.

Written by an experienced industry professional, Sausage manufacture: principles and practice is a standard guide to good practice for manufacturers.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise and authoritative guide to manufacturing high-quality sausage products for the consumer
  • Discusses issues of definition, market trends, product formulation, and the calculations required for mandatory product labelling in the EU
  • Reviews key stages in sausage production and outlines good practice in safety and quality assurance

Readership

Food manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737167
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737150

About the Editors

E Essien Editor

Effiong Essien is responsible for quality assurance and new product development at a leading manufacturer of processed meat products. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health, a member of the British Society of Animal Science and the Institute of Biology, and a Chartered Biologist.

