Sausage Manufacture
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Table of Contents
Definition of sausages; Sausage market trends; Product formulation; Production stages; Sausage quality and safety management; Novel products; Appendices: QA and HACCP documentation.
Description
Sausage manufacture: principles and practice provides a concise and authoritative guide to manufacturing high-quality products for the consumer. It begins by considering issues of definition and the market trends which determine how consumers define quality. The book then discusses product formulation, describing the essential recipe information for the main types of sausage. The chapter also includes the calculations required for mandatory product labelling in the EU.
Chapter 4 reviews the key stages in production from raw material procurement through chopping, filling and cooking to storage and distribution. Building on this foundation, the following chapter outlines good practice in safety and quality assurance.
The final chapter reviews recent product development and novel products such as organic, vegetarian and low fat sausages which have emerged to meet changing consumer requirements. The book concludes with a series of useful appendices listing permitted additives, sample quality assurance and HACCP systems documentation.
Written by an experienced industry professional, Sausage manufacture: principles and practice is a standard guide to good practice for manufacturers.
Key Features
- Provides a concise and authoritative guide to manufacturing high-quality sausage products for the consumer
- Discusses issues of definition, market trends, product formulation, and the calculations required for mandatory product labelling in the EU
- Reviews key stages in sausage production and outlines good practice in safety and quality assurance
Readership
Food manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 31st August 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737167
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737150
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E Essien Editor
Effiong Essien is responsible for quality assurance and new product development at a leading manufacturer of processed meat products. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health, a member of the British Society of Animal Science and the Institute of Biology, and a Chartered Biologist.