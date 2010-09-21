Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Exotic Pet Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 The exotic pet consultation
Section 1 Mammals
2 Introduction: Mammals
3 Post-spay complications in a rabbit
4 Spinal fracture in a rabbit
5 Ferret with abdominal mass
6 Urolithiasis in a chinchilla
7 Chelitis in a guinea pig
8 Skin neoplasia in a hamster
Section 2 Birds
9 Introduction: Birds
10 Regurgitation in a cockatoo
11 Harris’ hawk with bumblefoot
12 Tibiotarsal fracture in a dove
13 Feather plucking in a parrot
14 Stomatitis in a Harris’ hawk
Section 3 Reptiles
15 Introduction: Reptiles
16 Gastrointestinal foreign body in a tortoise
17 Bearded dragon with hepatic disease
18 Osteomyelitis in a Hermann’s tortoise
19 Dystocia in a snake
20 Dysecdysis in a leopard gecko
21 Aural abscesses in a map turtle
22 Hypocalcaemia in a green iguana
Section 4 Amphibians
23 Introduction: Amphibians
24 Trauma in an amphibian
Section 5 Fish
25 Introduction: Fish
26 Enucleation of an eye in a goldfish
MCQs
MCQs – Answers
Appendix 1 Critical care
Appendix 2 Zoonoses
Appendix 3 Suppliers
Index
About the Series Editors
Fred Nind Series Editor
About the Authors
Lesa Longley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Recognised Specialist in Zoo & Wildlife Medicine, College of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine, University of Edinburgh, UK