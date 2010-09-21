Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Exotic Pet Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702029851, 9780702049989

Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Exotic Pet Medicine

1st Edition

Series Editors: Fred Nind
Authors: Lesa Longley
eBook ISBN: 9780702049989
Paperback ISBN: 9780702029851
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 21st September 2010
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Introduction

Preface

Acknowledgements

1 The exotic pet consultation

Section 1 Mammals

2 Introduction: Mammals

3 Post-spay complications in a rabbit

4 Spinal fracture in a rabbit

5 Ferret with abdominal mass

6 Urolithiasis in a chinchilla

7 Chelitis in a guinea pig

8 Skin neoplasia in a hamster

Section 2 Birds

9 Introduction: Birds

10 Regurgitation in a cockatoo

11 Harris’ hawk with bumblefoot

12 Tibiotarsal fracture in a dove

13 Feather plucking in a parrot

14 Stomatitis in a Harris’ hawk

Section 3 Reptiles

15 Introduction: Reptiles

16 Gastrointestinal foreign body in a tortoise

17 Bearded dragon with hepatic disease

18 Osteomyelitis in a Hermann’s tortoise

19 Dystocia in a snake

20 Dysecdysis in a leopard gecko

21 Aural abscesses in a map turtle

22 Hypocalcaemia in a green iguana

Section 4 Amphibians

23 Introduction: Amphibians

24 Trauma in an amphibian

Section 5 Fish

25 Introduction: Fish

26 Enucleation of an eye in a goldfish

MCQs

MCQs – Answers

Appendix 1 Critical care

Appendix 2 Zoonoses

Appendix 3 Suppliers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049989
Paperback ISBN:
9780702029851

About the Series Editors

Fred Nind Series Editor

About the Authors

Lesa Longley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Recognised Specialist in Zoo & Wildlife Medicine, College of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine, University of Edinburgh, UK

