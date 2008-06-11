Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702028700, 9780702050909

Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Dermatology

1st Edition

Series Editors: Fred Nind
Authors: Anita Patel Peter Forsythe
eBook ISBN: 9780702050909
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028700
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 11th June 2008
Page Count: 388
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. For most dermatological conditions several treatment and/or management options are available, making the situation even more complicated. Small Animal Dermatology is a handy reference for these cases and encourages the practitioner to pursue a definitive diagnosis and plan effective management even if the condition can not be cured.

Key Features

  • Unique new cased-based approach relating essential theory to clinical practice
  • Modern, highly designed and illustrated so key information can be seen at a glance
  • Self testing, MCQs and remediation means these books are ideally suited for CPD or as an exam revision aid
  • Essential for all general small animal veterinary practitioners and students

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702050909
Paperback ISBN:
9780702028700

About the Series Editors

Fred Nind Series Editor

About the Authors

Anita Patel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

RCVS Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology

Peter Forsythe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

RCVS Recognised Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology; Owns & runs own Dermatology Referral Practice in Glasgow

