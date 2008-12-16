Saunders Review of Dental Hygiene - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416062554, 9781455757749

Saunders Review of Dental Hygiene

2nd Edition

Authors: Margaret Fehrenbach Jane Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9781455757749
eBook ISBN: 9781437706413
Paperback ISBN: 9781416062554
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th December 2008
Page Count: 640
Description

Be prepared to take your national board with this full-length simulation of the NBDH exam. This bestselling resource now reflects the new case-based format of the national exam along with content that covers new guidelines, especially in the areas of infection control and pharmacology. As you prepare and practice for your exam, you will find multiple ways to study with over 60 clinical case studies, and 1,500 plus questions. The accompanying CD-ROM includes an electronic, simulated exam as well as other interactive-review activities, such as crossword puzzles and word finds.

Key Features

  • Over 60 “testlets” with accompanying questions, answers, and rationales present hygiene-specific cases that cover the major board topics.
  • Simple, clean layout provides an “all-in-one” package with an outline format and review questions and answers in every chapter.
  • Clear and accurate illustrations, including many new and photos and line drawings provide additional visual learning.

Table of Contents

  1. Preparing For National Board Dental Hygiene Examination

    2. Embryology and Histology

    3. Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology

    4. Head, Neck, and Dental Anatomy

    5. Radiology

    6. General and Oral Pathology

    7. Nutrition

    8. Microbiology and Immunology

    9. Pharmacology

    10. Medical and Dental Emergencies

    11. Clinical Treatment

    12. Instrumentation

    13. Periodontology

    14. Pain Management

    15. Dental Biomaterials

    16. Special Needs Patient Care

    17. Community Oral Health

    18. Ethics and Jurisprudence

About the Author

Margaret Fehrenbach

Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA

Jane Weiner

Owner, Jane Weiner,RDH,Board Reviews,Inc., Faculty and Staff, NOVA Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL

