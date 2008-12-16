Saunders Review of Dental Hygiene

Be prepared to take your national board with this full-length simulation of the NBDH exam. This bestselling resource now reflects the new case-based format of the national exam along with content that covers new guidelines, especially in the areas of infection control and pharmacology. As you prepare and practice for your exam, you will find multiple ways to study with over 60 clinical case studies, and 1,500 plus questions. The accompanying CD-ROM includes an electronic, simulated exam as well as other interactive-review activities, such as crossword puzzles and word finds.