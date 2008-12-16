Saunders Review of Dental Hygiene
2nd Edition
Be prepared to take your national board with this full-length simulation of the NBDH exam. This bestselling resource now reflects the new case-based format of the national exam along with content that covers new guidelines, especially in the areas of infection control and pharmacology. As you prepare and practice for your exam, you will find multiple ways to study with over 60 clinical case studies, and 1,500 plus questions. The accompanying CD-ROM includes an electronic, simulated exam as well as other interactive-review activities, such as crossword puzzles and word finds.
- Over 60 “testlets” with accompanying questions, answers, and rationales present hygiene-specific cases that cover the major board topics.
- Simple, clean layout provides an “all-in-one” package with an outline format and review questions and answers in every chapter.
- Clear and accurate illustrations, including many new and photos and line drawings provide additional visual learning.
- Preparing For National Board Dental Hygiene Examination
2. Embryology and Histology
3. Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology
4. Head, Neck, and Dental Anatomy
5. Radiology
6. General and Oral Pathology
7. Nutrition
8. Microbiology and Immunology
9. Pharmacology
10. Medical and Dental Emergencies
11. Clinical Treatment
12. Instrumentation
13. Periodontology
14. Pain Management
15. Dental Biomaterials
16. Special Needs Patient Care
17. Community Oral Health
18. Ethics and Jurisprudence
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 16th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757749
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416062554
Margaret Fehrenbach
Dental Hygiene Educational Consultant, Oral Biology Technical Writer, Renton WA Adjunct Faculty, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA
Jane Weiner
Owner, Jane Weiner,RDH,Board Reviews,Inc., Faculty and Staff, NOVA Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL