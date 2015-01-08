Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination,6e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131243152

Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination,6e

1st Edition

Authors: Linda Silvestri
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243152
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th January 2015
Page Count: 704
Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131243152

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

