Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Fluids and Electrolytes
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Dynamics of Fluids and Electrolyte
Chapter 2. Dynamics of Acid-Base Balance
Chapter 3. Sodium
Chapter 4. Chloride
Chapter 5. Potassium
Chapter 6. Phosphorus
Chapter 7. Magnesium
Chapter 8. Calcium
Chapter 9. Elements and Minerals: Fluoride, Iodine, Iron, Selenium, and Zinc
Chapter 10. Heath Care Problems of the Neonate
Chapter 11. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance in Infants
Chapter 12. Health Care Problems of the Toddler
Chapter 13. Health Care Problems of the Adolescent
Chapter 14. Health Care Problems of the Young Adult
Chapter 15. Health Care Problems of the Older Adult
Chapter 16. Interventions for Maintaining Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
References
Description
Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Fluid and Electrolytes, 2nd Edition presents a complete review of the ever-challenging topic of fluid and electrolytes, using lighthearted cartoons and mnemonic tools designed to make your learning experience more relaxed and enjoyable. Each book in the unique Saunders Nursing Survival Guides series features brief, focused material and lively illustrations that make complex subjects approachable and easy to understand. Consistent unit headings - What You Will Learn, What It Is, What You Need to Know, What You Do, and Do You Understand? - break information into manageable sections to make learning easier. Each chapter also includes a number of NCLEX® Exam-style review questions to reinforce important information and help you prepare for the examination as well as future clinical applications.
Key Features
- Unique presentation of content allows students to survive and thrive.
- Material is presented using adult learning principles and various active-learning strategies to engage nursing students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles.
- Consistent chapter format breaks down information into small units and reinforces an effective thinking process.
- Special icons for Lifespan Considerations, Cultural Implications, Web Links, and Cautions help the student quickly identify special content in the chapter.
- Memory-reinforcing interactive activities (including fill-in the blank, matching, word jumbles, true/false, and crossword puzzles) promote student learning.
- Clinical terms and shorthand expressions are highlighted in parentheses to expose students to terminology that they will hear in the hospital setting.
- Boxed Take Home Points provide the benefit of years of nursing experience that students can use to prepare for their clinical rotation.
- Original cartoon-character illustrations walk the student through difficult subjects with a lighthearted approach.
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 8th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416028796
About the Authors
Cynthia Chernecky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physiological and Technological Nursing, School of Nursing, Georgia Health Sciences University, Augusta, GA
Denise Macklin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Professional Learning Systems, Inc., Marietta, GA
Kathleen Murphy-Ende Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pain & Pediatric palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing, Madison, WI