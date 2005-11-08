Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Fluids and Electrolytes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416028796

Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Fluids and Electrolytes

2nd Edition

Authors: Cynthia Chernecky Denise Macklin Kathleen Murphy-Ende
Paperback ISBN: 9781416028796
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2005
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Dynamics of Fluids and Electrolyte

Chapter 2. Dynamics of Acid-Base Balance

Chapter 3. Sodium

Chapter 4. Chloride

Chapter 5. Potassium

Chapter 6. Phosphorus

Chapter 7. Magnesium

Chapter 8. Calcium

Chapter 9. Elements and Minerals: Fluoride, Iodine, Iron, Selenium, and Zinc

Chapter 10. Heath Care Problems of the Neonate

Chapter 11. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance in Infants

Chapter 12. Health Care Problems of the Toddler

Chapter 13. Health Care Problems of the Adolescent

Chapter 14. Health Care Problems of the Young Adult

Chapter 15. Health Care Problems of the Older Adult

Chapter 16. Interventions for Maintaining Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

References

Description

Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Fluid and Electrolytes, 2nd Edition presents a complete review of the ever-challenging topic of fluid and electrolytes, using lighthearted cartoons and mnemonic tools designed to make your learning experience more relaxed and enjoyable. Each book in the unique Saunders Nursing Survival Guides series features brief, focused material and lively illustrations that make complex subjects approachable and easy to understand. Consistent unit headings - What You Will Learn, What It Is, What You Need to Know, What You Do, and Do You Understand? - break information into manageable sections to make learning easier. Each chapter also includes a number of NCLEX® Exam-style review questions to reinforce important information and help you prepare for the examination as well as future clinical applications.

Key Features

  • Unique presentation of content allows students to survive and thrive.
  • Material is presented using adult learning principles and various active-learning strategies to engage nursing students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles.
  • Consistent chapter format breaks down information into small units and reinforces an effective thinking process.
  • Special icons for Lifespan Considerations, Cultural Implications, Web Links, and Cautions help the student quickly identify special content in the chapter.
  • Memory-reinforcing interactive activities (including fill-in the blank, matching, word jumbles, true/false, and crossword puzzles) promote student learning.
  • Clinical terms and shorthand expressions are highlighted in parentheses to expose students to terminology that they will hear in the hospital setting.
  • Boxed Take Home Points provide the benefit of years of nursing experience that students can use to prepare for their clinical rotation.
  • Original cartoon-character illustrations walk the student through difficult subjects with a lighthearted approach.

About the Authors

Cynthia Chernecky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physiological and Technological Nursing, School of Nursing, Georgia Health Sciences University, Augusta, GA

Denise Macklin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Professional Learning Systems, Inc., Marietta, GA

Kathleen Murphy-Ende Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pain & Pediatric palliative Care Nurse Practitioner, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, University of Wisconsin, School of Nursing, Madison, WI

