Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests, 2nd Edition is the perfect guide to laboratory testing for both students and practicing nurses alike. Featuring the latest testing information organized alphabetically for quick reference, this resource offers test formats that emphasize the nurse's specific role in all aspects of the testing process. Basics the Nurse Needs to Know and Nursing Care sections for every laboratory test explain what the nurse is to do during the pre-, post- and actual test stages, and highlights the nursing responses to critical values, complications, patient teaching, and health promotion. A new companion Evolve website also offers a variety of learning resources and skills videos to help you master diagnostic procedures and perform accurate testing.