Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests
2nd Edition
Description
Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests, 2nd Edition is the perfect guide to laboratory testing for both students and practicing nurses alike. Featuring the latest testing information organized alphabetically for quick reference, this resource offers test formats that emphasize the nurse's specific role in all aspects of the testing process. Basics the Nurse Needs to Know and Nursing Care sections for every laboratory test explain what the nurse is to do during the pre-, post- and actual test stages, and highlights the nursing responses to critical values, complications, patient teaching, and health promotion. A new companion Evolve website also offers a variety of learning resources and skills videos to help you master diagnostic procedures and perform accurate testing.
Key Features
- Alphabetical organization of the laboratory tests (featuring alphabetical thumb tabs) makes every test easy to find.
- Also Called sections feature synonyms and abbreviations that help you identify specific tests.
- Purpose of the Test states the indications of each test.
- Basics the Nurse Needs to Know offers an explanation of each test in clear, simple language.
- Normal Values in standard and SI units include variations for gender and age, where relevant.
- How the Test is Done succinctly describes how each test is performed.
- Significance of Test Results list the diseases and disorders that are associated with abnormal findings.
- Interfering Factors list the factors, such as drugs, herbs, and improper specimen collection and handling, that inadvertently affect test results.
- Nursing Care is divided into Pretest, During the Test, and Posttest, listing in detail what the nurse does in the testing process.
- Nursing Response to Critical Values and Nursing Response to Complications detail what you should be alert for before, during, and after the test and how to manage dangerous situations.
- Explicit incorporation of nursing concerns related to lab tests can only be found in this lab book.
Table of Contents
Part I: Nursing Responsibilities in Laboratory Tests and Diagnostic Procedures
1. The Nursing Role
2. Specimen Collection Procedures
Part II: Laboratory Tests and Diagnostic Procedures
Individual Tests are Presented Here in Alphabetical Order
Appendixes
A. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
B. Toxic Substances
C. Abbreviations Associated with Laboratory Tests
D. Common Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests for Frequently Occurring Medical Diagnoses
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 738
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 20th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703838
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455758135
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777440
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437727128
About the Author
Louise Malarkey
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, College of Staten Island, City University of New York, Staten Island, NY
Mary Ellen McMorrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Nursing, College of Staten Island, Staten Island, NY