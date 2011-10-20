Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437727128, 9781455703838

Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests

2nd Edition

Authors: Louise Malarkey Mary Ellen McMorrow
eBook ISBN: 9781455703838
eBook ISBN: 9781455758135
eBook ISBN: 9781455777440
Paperback ISBN: 9781437727128
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th October 2011
Page Count: 738
Description

Saunders Nursing Guide to Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests, 2nd Edition is the perfect guide to laboratory testing for both students and practicing nurses alike. Featuring the latest testing information organized alphabetically for quick reference, this resource offers test formats that emphasize the nurse's specific role in all aspects of the testing process. Basics the Nurse Needs to Know and Nursing Care sections for every laboratory test explain what the nurse is to do during the pre-, post- and actual test stages, and highlights the nursing responses to critical values, complications, patient teaching, and health promotion. A new companion Evolve website also offers a variety of learning resources and skills videos to help you master diagnostic procedures and perform accurate testing.

Key Features

  • Alphabetical organization of the laboratory tests (featuring alphabetical thumb tabs) makes every test easy to find.
  • Also Called sections feature synonyms and abbreviations that help you identify specific tests.
  • Purpose of the Test states the indications of each test.
  • Basics the Nurse Needs to Know offers an explanation of each test in clear, simple language.
  • Normal Values in standard and SI units include variations for gender and age, where relevant.
  • How the Test is Done succinctly describes how each test is performed.
  • Significance of Test Results list the diseases and disorders that are associated with abnormal findings.
  • Interfering Factors list the factors, such as drugs, herbs, and improper specimen collection and handling, that inadvertently affect test results.
  • Nursing Care is divided into Pretest, During the Test, and Posttest, listing in detail what the nurse does in the testing process.
  • Nursing Response to Critical Values and Nursing Response to Complications detail what you should be alert for before, during, and after the test and how to manage dangerous situations.
  • Explicit incorporation of nursing concerns related to lab tests can only be found in this lab book.

Table of Contents

Part I: Nursing Responsibilities in Laboratory Tests and Diagnostic Procedures

1. The Nursing Role

2. Specimen Collection Procedures

Part II: Laboratory Tests and Diagnostic Procedures

Individual Tests are Presented Here in Alphabetical Order

Appendixes

A. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

B. Toxic Substances

C. Abbreviations Associated with Laboratory Tests

D. Common Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests for Frequently Occurring Medical Diagnoses

Bibliography

Index

Details

About the Author

Louise Malarkey

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, College of Staten Island, City University of New York, Staten Island, NY

Mary Ellen McMorrow

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Nursing, College of Staten Island, Staten Island, NY

