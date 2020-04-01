Saunders Comprehensive Veterinary Dictionary - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702074639

Saunders Comprehensive Veterinary Dictionary

5th Edition

Authors: Virginia Studdert Clive Gay
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074639
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 1312
Virginia Studdert

Emeritus Professor, School of Veterinary Science, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Clive Gay

Emeritus Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University, Washington, USA

