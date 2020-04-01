Saunders Comprehensive Veterinary Dictionary
5th Edition
Authors: Virginia Studdert Clive Gay
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074639
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 1312
About the Author
Virginia Studdert
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Veterinary Science, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Clive Gay
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University, Washington, USA
