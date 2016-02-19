Saunders 360 Review untuk Uji Kompetensi DIII Keperawatan Indonesia
2nd Edition
Description
Buku ini menggabungkan soal NCLEX-PN yang sudah diujicobakan dengan kearifan lokal di bawah bimbingan para ahli AIPViKI, yang memahami dan mengetahui Uji Kompetensi untuk DIII keperawatan secara mendalam!
• Persiapkan diri sebaik-baiknya dengan mengikuti tips dari berbagai bab dalam Piramida Sukses Saunders dan Strategi Mengerjakan Soal Ujian.
• Membiasakan diri Anda dengan format ujian berupa dua set 180-soal uji kompetensi yang diperbarui dan mewakili isi dan persentase berbagai jenis soal yang diidentifikasi dalam Blue Print Uji Kompetensi DIII Keperawatan Indonesia.
• Lengkap dengan akses ke soal simulasi UKOM secara CBT di www.ujikomku.com
• Setiap soal juga mencakup 7 tinjauan (kompetensi, domain, bidang keilmuan, proses keperawatan, upaya kesehatan, kebutuhan dasar, sistem tubuh) yang dikembangkan dalam Blue Print Uji Kompetensi.
Table of Contents
UNIT I PERSIAPAN UNTUK UJI KOMPETENSI DIII KEPERAWATAN INDONESIA
UNIT II SOAL LATIHAN UJI KOMPETENSI DIII KEPERAWATAN INDONESIA
UNIT III SOAL SIMULASI UNTUK COMPUTER-BASED TEST (CBT)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814666657
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island; Part-Time Instructor, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Henderson, Nevada; Elsevier Consultant, HESI NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® Live Review Courses
About the Editors
Heru Supriyatno
Tri Anjaswarni
