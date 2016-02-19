Saunders 360 Review untuk Uji Kompetensi DIII Keperawatan Indonesia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9789814666657

Saunders 360 Review untuk Uji Kompetensi DIII Keperawatan Indonesia

2nd Edition

Author: Linda Silvestri
Editors: Heru Supriyatno Tri Anjaswarni
Paperback ISBN: 9789814666657
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 232
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Buku ini menggabungkan soal NCLEX-PN yang sudah diujicobakan dengan kearifan lokal di bawah bimbingan para ahli AIPViKI, yang memahami dan mengetahui Uji Kompetensi untuk DIII keperawatan secara mendalam!
• Persiapkan diri sebaik-baiknya dengan mengikuti tips dari berbagai bab dalam Piramida Sukses Saunders dan Strategi Mengerjakan Soal Ujian.
• Membiasakan diri Anda dengan format ujian berupa dua set 180-soal uji kompetensi yang diperbarui dan mewakili isi dan persentase berbagai jenis soal yang diidentifikasi dalam Blue Print Uji Kompetensi DIII Keperawatan Indonesia.
• Lengkap dengan akses ke soal simulasi UKOM secara CBT di www.ujikomku.com
• Setiap soal juga mencakup 7 tinjauan (kompetensi, domain, bidang keilmuan, proses keperawatan, upaya kesehatan, kebutuhan dasar, sistem tubuh) yang dikembangkan dalam Blue Print Uji Kompetensi.

Table of Contents

UNIT I PERSIAPAN UNTUK UJI KOMPETENSI DIII KEPERAWATAN INDONESIA
UNIT II SOAL LATIHAN UJI KOMPETENSI DIII KEPERAWATAN INDONESIA
UNIT III SOAL SIMULASI UNTUK COMPUTER-BASED TEST (CBT)

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
Indonesian
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814666657

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island; Part-Time Instructor, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Henderson, Nevada; Elsevier Consultant, HESI NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® Live Review Courses

About the Editors

Heru Supriyatno

Tri Anjaswarni

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.