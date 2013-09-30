Satiation, Satiety and the Control of Food Intake
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introductory issues: Satiation, satiety: Concepts and organization of behaviour; Quantifying satiation and satiety. Part 2 Biological factors: Peripheral mechanisms of satiation and satiety control; Genetics of satiety; Metabolism and satiety. Part 3 Food composition factors: Impact of energy density and portion size on satiation and satiety; Protein and satiety; Fats and satiety; Carbohydrates and satiety; Satiation, satiety: The puzzle of solids and liquids; Functional foods, satiation and satiety. Part 4 Hedonic, cultural and environmental factors: Hedonics, satiation and satiety; Satiation, satiety and the daily intake pattern; Sensory specific satiation and satiety. Part 5 Public health implications: The low satiety phenotype; Satiation and satiety in obesity; Bringing satiety to the market through commercial foods: Technology, product development and claims; Consumer understanding of satiation and satiety and related health claims; How important are satiation and satiety for weight regulation? The control of eating: Is there any function for satiation and satiety?
Description
With growing concerns about the rising incidence of obesity, there is interest in understanding how the human appetite contributes to energy balance and how it might be affected by the foods we consume, as well as other cultural and environmental factors. Satiation, satiety and the control of food intake provides a concise and authoritative overview of these areas. Part one introduces the concepts of satiation and satiety and discusses how these concepts can be quantified. Chapters in part two focus on biological factors of satiation and satiety before part three moves on to explore food composition factors. Chapters in part four discuss hedonic, cultural and environmental factors of satiation and satiety. Finally, part five explores public health implications and evaluates consumer understanding of satiation and satiety and related health claims.
Key Features
- Provides a concise and authoritative overview of appetite regulation
- Focuses on the effects of biological factors, food composition and hedonic, cultural and environmental factors affecting appetite control
- Discusses implications for public health
Readership
R&D professionals in the food industry responsible for the development and marketing of functional foods; Clinicians, dieticians, nurses and researchers in obesity and appetite control; Professors and students in the fields of eating behavior, taste perception, physiological controls of food intake and nutrition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095435
Reviews
"...a concise and authoritative overview of appetite regulation...serves to demonstrate the current status of science in this field and it can be expected that it will stimulate further thinking and research."--Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Satiation, Satiety and the Control of Food Intake
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Blundell Editor
France Bellisle Editor
France Bellisle is a Director of Reserach at the Centre de Recherche en Nutrition Humaine (CRNH), University of Paris 13, Bobigny, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Paris 13, France