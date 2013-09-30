Satiation, Satiety and the Control of Food Intake - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095435, 9780857098719

Satiation, Satiety and the Control of Food Intake

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: John Blundell France Bellisle
eBook ISBN: 9780857098719
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095435
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2013
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Part 1 Introductory issues: Satiation, satiety: Concepts and organization of behaviour; Quantifying satiation and satiety. Part 2 Biological factors: Peripheral mechanisms of satiation and satiety control; Genetics of satiety; Metabolism and satiety. Part 3 Food composition factors: Impact of energy density and portion size on satiation and satiety; Protein and satiety; Fats and satiety; Carbohydrates and satiety; Satiation, satiety: The puzzle of solids and liquids; Functional foods, satiation and satiety. Part 4 Hedonic, cultural and environmental factors: Hedonics, satiation and satiety; Satiation, satiety and the daily intake pattern; Sensory specific satiation and satiety. Part 5 Public health implications: The low satiety phenotype; Satiation and satiety in obesity; Bringing satiety to the market through commercial foods: Technology, product development and claims; Consumer understanding of satiation and satiety and related health claims; How important are satiation and satiety for weight regulation? The control of eating: Is there any function for satiation and satiety?

Description

With growing concerns about the rising incidence of obesity, there is interest in understanding how the human appetite contributes to energy balance and how it might be affected by the foods we consume, as well as other cultural and environmental factors. Satiation, satiety and the control of food intake provides a concise and authoritative overview of these areas. Part one introduces the concepts of satiation and satiety and discusses how these concepts can be quantified. Chapters in part two focus on biological factors of satiation and satiety before part three moves on to explore food composition factors. Chapters in part four discuss hedonic, cultural and environmental factors of satiation and satiety. Finally, part five explores public health implications and evaluates consumer understanding of satiation and satiety and related health claims.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise and authoritative overview of appetite regulation
  • Focuses on the effects of biological factors, food composition and hedonic, cultural and environmental factors affecting appetite control
  • Discusses implications for public health

Readership

R&D professionals in the food industry responsible for the development and marketing of functional foods; Clinicians, dieticians, nurses and researchers in obesity and appetite control; Professors and students in the fields of eating behavior, taste perception, physiological controls of food intake and nutrition

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098719
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857095435

Reviews

"...a concise and authoritative overview of appetite regulation...serves to demonstrate the current status of science in this field and it can be expected that it will stimulate further thinking and research."--Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Satiation, Satiety and the Control of Food Intake

About the Editors

John Blundell Editor

France Bellisle Editor

France Bellisle is a Director of Reserach at the Centre de Recherche en Nutrition Humaine (CRNH), University of Paris 13, Bobigny, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Paris 13, France

