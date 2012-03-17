Sarcomas, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739417, 9781455744411

Sarcomas, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: John Kane III
eBook ISBN: 9781455744411
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739417
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by John M. Kane III, MD, is devoted to Sarcomas.  Articles in this issue include: Prognostic Factors and Staging for Soft Tissue Sarcomas; Margin Status and Local Recurrence: Correlation or Causation?; Systemic Chemotherapy in the Adjuvant and Clinical Metastatic Setting; Pulmonary Metastasectomy; Regional Therapy for Advanced Extremity Sarcomas; Current Approaches to Retroperitoneal Sarcomas; Updates on the Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST); Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Immunologic Implications; Atypical Lipomatous Tumor/Well Differentiated Liposarcoma: What is it?; Modern Surgical Therapy: Limb Salvage and the Role of Amputation; Adjuvant Radiation Therapy: and Preoperative, Postoperative, or Not at All.

About the Authors

John Kane III Author

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

