Sanitation in Food Processing
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Sanitation Programs for Food Plants. Hazard Avoidance and Quality Management. Cleaning. Sanitizing. Microorganisms--Growth in Food. Microorganisms--Foodborne Diseases. Personal Hygiene. The Nature of Insects. The Control of Insects. Insects Important in Food. The Control of Rodents in the Food Environment. The Control of Birds in the Food Environment. Sanitary Aspects of Food Plant Design. Sanitation of Raw Materials. Equipment and Process Sanitation. Packaging Sanitation. Sanitation of Food Storage Facilities. Sanitation During Food Transport. Water Sanitation. Air Sanitation. Treatment of Waste from Food Plants. Food Regulations.
This is an updated version of the popular First Edition and includes additional chapters on food and waste management, raw materials, and refrigerated foods. Useful to university faculty and students as well as to food industry professionals, the book provides a comprehensive introduction to contemporary technologies and methods of sanitary food processing. Moving from principles to applications for problem-solving in the food plant, it presents the most recent data and concepts relative to cleaning and sanitizing food plants and process equipment. This volume traces the development of food processing knowledge, examines implications to human health, provides an understanding of the processing environment, and investigates measures to control health hazards, including the control of microbes. A special feature is its emphasis on food quality programs, with current information on HACCP and other quality programs such as ISO 9000. Food sanitarians and technologists, microbiologists, students and academicians in food science and nutrition, and public health will find this text invaluable in their understanding of sanitary food processing methods, food sanitation programs, and food-borne diseases.
- Traces the development of food processing knowledge
- Examines implications to human health
- Provides an understanding of the food processing environment
- Investigates measures to control health hazards
Readership
- 478
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 23rd September 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780323138345
About the Authors
John Troller Author
John A. Troller, Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio
Steve Taylor Series Editor
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA