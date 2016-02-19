Sanitary Landfilling: Process, Technology, and Environmental Impact is a collection of essays that discusses the role of landfilling in solid waste management. The book presents the approach in the principles of landfilling and the basic biochemical processes in landfills.

The text describes the landfill hydrology and leachate production. It discusses the design and construction of liner systems and the surface capping with natural liner materials. The section that follows describes the soil and refuse stability in sanitary landfills.

The book will provide valuable insights for engineers, environmentalists, students, and researchers in the field of solid waste management.