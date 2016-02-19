Sanitary Landfilling: Process, Technology and Environmental Impact
1st Edition
Editors: Thomas Christensen
eBook ISBN: 9780323144865
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 1989
Page Count: 602
Description
Sanitary Landfilling: Process, Technology, and Environmental Impact is a collection of essays that discusses the role of landfilling in solid waste management. The book presents the approach in the principles of landfilling and the basic biochemical processes in landfills.
The text describes the landfill hydrology and leachate production. It discusses the design and construction of liner systems and the surface capping with natural liner materials. The section that follows describes the soil and refuse stability in sanitary landfills.
The book will provide valuable insights for engineers, environmentalists, students, and researchers in the field of solid waste management.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Role of Landfilling in Solid Waste Management
1.2 Principles of Landfilling—the Current Approach
1.3 Environmental Aspects of Sanitary Landfilling
2 Landfill Degradation Process
2.1 Basic Biochemical Processes in Landfills
2.2 Activities and Distribution of Key Microbial Groups in Landfill
2.3 Enhancement of Degradation: German Experiences
2.4 Enhancement of Degradation: Laboratory Scale Experiments
2.5 Enhancement of Degradation : Large-scale Experiments
2.6 Effects of Codisposal on Degradation Processes
3 Biogas
3.1 Measurement and Prediction of Landfill Gas Quality and Quantity
3.2 Landfill Gas Extraction
3.3 Landfill Gas Utilization
4 Leachate
4.1 Landfill Hydrology and Leachate Production
4.2 Leachate Quality
4.3 Leachate Recirculation
4.4 Biological Treatment
4.5 Physicochemical Treatment
5 Lining and Drainage
5.1 Design and Construction of Liner Systems
5.2 Surface Capping with Natural Liner Materials
5.3 Containment of Landfill Leachate with Clay Liners
5.4 Leachate Collection Systems
6 Environmental Impacts
6.1 A Method for the Assessment of Environmental Impact of Sanitary Landfill
6.2 Water and Element Fluxes from Sanitary Landfills
6.3 Landfill Gas Migration, Effects and Control
6.4 Odor Emissions and Controls
6.5 Assessment Techniques for Gas Emission and Dispersion from Waste Landfills
6.6 Unsaturated Zone Attenuation of Leachate
6.7 Behavior of Leachate Pollutants in Groundwater
6.8 Soil and Refuse Stability in Sanitary Landfills
6.9 Occupational Safety at Landfills
7 Design
7.1 The Austrian Guidelines for Sanitary Landfills
7.2 Practice and Trends in Landfill in the UK
7.3 Multi-barrier Concept in West Germany
7.4 Landfill Design Concepts in the United States
Index
About the Editor
Thomas Christensen
