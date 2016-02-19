Sampling Systems Theory and its Application, Volume 2 is a two-chapter text that focuses on closed pulse systems.

The first chapter highlights the fundamentals of closed pulse systems. This chapter particularly tackles the equations, transfer functions, stability, frequency, characteristics, processes, and synthesis of these systems. The second chapter discusses the automatic temperature, ranging, and frequency control system and non-contact servo-system of closed pulse systems. This chapter also looks into the smoothing and prediction of discrete data in digital computers.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, engineers, and physicists.