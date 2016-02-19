Sampling Systems Theory and Its Application
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation
Authors: Ya. Z. Tsypkin
Editors: D. W. Fry W. Higinbotham
eBook ISBN: 9781483185118
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 374
Description
Sampling Systems Theory and its Application, Volume 2 is a two-chapter text that focuses on closed pulse systems.
The first chapter highlights the fundamentals of closed pulse systems. This chapter particularly tackles the equations, transfer functions, stability, frequency, characteristics, processes, and synthesis of these systems. The second chapter discusses the automatic temperature, ranging, and frequency control system and non-contact servo-system of closed pulse systems. This chapter also looks into the smoothing and prediction of discrete data in digital computers.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians, engineers, and physicists.
Table of Contents
Chapter V — Fundamentals of Closed Pulse Systems
5.1 Reduction of Closed Pulse Systems to the Simplest Form
5.2 Equations and Transfer Functions of Closed Pulse Systems
5.3 Equations and Transfer Functions of Closed Pulse Systems with Several Pulse Elements
5.4 Stability and Stabilization of Closed Pulse Systems
5.5 Frequency and Pulse Characteristics of Closed Pulse Systems
5.6 Transient and Steady-State Processes in Closed Pulse Systems and their Evaluation
5.7 Closed Pulse Systems with Stationary Random Influences
5.8 Closed Pulse System with Extrapolators
5.9 Synthesis of Closed Pulse Systems
5.10 The Processes in Closed Non-Linear Pulsed Systems
Chapter VI — Investigation and Computation of Closed Pulse Systems
6.1 Automatic Temperature Control System
6.2 Automatic Control System of Mixture Concentration
6.3 Noncontact Servo-System
6.4 Automatic Frequency Control System
6.5 System of Automatic Gain Control
6.6 Automatic Ranging System
6.7 The Digital Computer as a Converter of Discrete Data
6.8 Smoothing and Prediction of Discrete Data in Digital Computers
6.9 Pulse System for Converting Discrete Data into Continuous
Appendixes
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Ya. Z. Tsypkin
About the Editor
D. W. Fry
W. Higinbotham
