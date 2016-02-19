Sample Size Methodology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
One Sample Problems. Two Sample Problems. K-Sample Problems. Power and Sample Size. Samples from Finite Populations. Selection Problems. Bio-Medical Experiments and Clinical Trials. References. Index.
Description
One of the most important problems in designing an experiment or a survey is sample size determination and this book presents the currently available methodology. It includes both random sampling from standard probability distributions and from finite populations. Also discussed is sample size determination for estimating parameters in a Bayesian setting by considering the posterior distribution of the parameter and specifying the necessary requirements. The determination of the sample size is considered for ranking and selection problems as well as for the design of clinical trials. Appropriate techniques for attacking the general question of sample size determination in problems of estimation, tests of hypotheses, selection, and clinical trial design are all presented, and will help the reader in formulating an appropriate problem of sample size and in obtaining the solution. The book can be used as a text in a senior-level or a graduate course on sample size methodology.
Key Features
Annotated list of tables in appendixSupplemental problems at the end of book
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in sample size methodology courses with a two-semester mathematical statistics course as a prerequisite. A reference book for consultants in statistics and biomedicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 135
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139564
About the Authors
M. Desu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York