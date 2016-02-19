One of the most important problems in designing an experiment or a survey is sample size determination and this book presents the currently available methodology. It includes both random sampling from standard probability distributions and from finite populations. Also discussed is sample size determination for estimating parameters in a Bayesian setting by considering the posterior distribution of the parameter and specifying the necessary requirements. The determination of the sample size is considered for ranking and selection problems as well as for the design of clinical trials. Appropriate techniques for attacking the general question of sample size determination in problems of estimation, tests of hypotheses, selection, and clinical trial design are all presented, and will help the reader in formulating an appropriate problem of sample size and in obtaining the solution. The book can be used as a text in a senior-level or a graduate course on sample size methodology.