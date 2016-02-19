Sample Introduction in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 4

A comprehensive and detailed description of the most widely used sample introduction techniques in atomic spectroscopy is presented in this volume. Comprising twelve separate chapters, the book describes the theory in detail, and gives an account of techniques and selected applications of sample introduction systems. The first chapter is a general overview on sample introduction. The remaining eleven chapters are each devoted to a specific sample introduction and deal with the basic principles, describe the system, advantages, disadvantages and selected applications. Systems described are: pneumatic nebulization, electrothermal vaporization, laser ablation, impaction/electrostatic precipitation, slurry atomization, ultrasonic and thermospray nebulization, hydride generation, chromatographic, spark and arc, low-pressure discharges, flow injection analysis and direct solid introduction. Each chapter is suitable for a separate discussion.

Being a unique textbook in this field, Sample Introduction in Atomic Spectroscopy should prove invaluable for courses at graduate level.