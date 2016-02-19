Sample Introduction in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 4
Chapter 1. Sample introduction: Basic needs. Chapter 2. Pneumatic nebulization. Chapter 3. Slurry atomization. Chapter 4. Ultrasonic, Babington and thermospray nebulization. Chapter 5. Laser vaporization in atomic spectrometry. Chapter 6. Direct insertion of solids and powders. Chapter 7. Electrothermal vaporization. Chapter 8. Chromatographic techniques for sample introduction in atomic plasma emission spectroscopy. Chapter 9. Low-pressure discharges. Chapter 10. Hydride generation. Chapter 11. Flow injection analysis. Chapter 12. Impaction/electrostatic precipitation. Each chapter is concluded by references. Index.
A comprehensive and detailed description of the most widely used sample introduction techniques in atomic spectroscopy is presented in this volume. Comprising twelve separate chapters, the book describes the theory in detail, and gives an account of techniques and selected applications of sample introduction systems. The first chapter is a general overview on sample introduction. The remaining eleven chapters are each devoted to a specific sample introduction and deal with the basic principles, describe the system, advantages, disadvantages and selected applications. Systems described are: pneumatic nebulization, electrothermal vaporization, laser ablation, impaction/electrostatic precipitation, slurry atomization, ultrasonic and thermospray nebulization, hydride generation, chromatographic, spark and arc, low-pressure discharges, flow injection analysis and direct solid introduction. Each chapter is suitable for a separate discussion.
Being a unique textbook in this field, Sample Introduction in Atomic Spectroscopy should prove invaluable for courses at graduate level.
@qu:The overall result is an extremely useful compilation of information about a topic of considerable practical importance. @source:Spectroscopy
