Sample Handling and Trace Analysis of Pollutants, Volume 21
1st Edition
Techniques, Applications and Quality Assurance
Table of Contents
Field Sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation. Sample handling strategies for the analysis of organic compounds in environmental water samples (M.-C. Hennion). Separation, clean-up and recoveries of persistant trace organic contaminants from soils, sediment and biological matrices (D.E. Wells, P. Hess). Applications of microwave-assisted extraction in environmental analysis (V. Lopez-Avila). Sample handling and analysis of pesticides and their transformation products in water matrices by liquid chromatographic techniques (D. Barceló). Application Areas. Environmental applications of gas chromatography-atomic emission detection (H. Bagheri et al.). Methods for the determination and evaluation of chlorinated biphenyls (CBs) in environmental matrices (D.E. Wells, P. Hess). Immunoassays for environmental analysis (A. Oubiña et al.). Coupled-column LC (LC/LC) in environmental trace analysis of polar pesticides (E.A. Hogendoorn, P. van Zoonen). Liquid chromatographic and biorecognition techniques for the determination of phenols and their substituted derivatives in water samples (G.A. Marko-Varga). HPLC methods for the determination of mycotoxins and phytotoxins (J.F. Lawrence, P.M. Scott). Determination of radionuclides in environmental samples (V. Valković). Determination of organic pollutants in industrial wastewater effluents (M. Castillo, D. Barceló). Mine waste characterization (M.C. Amacher, R.W. Brown). Quality Assurance, Reference Materials and Chemometrics. Certified reference materials for the quality control of measurements in environmental monitoring (E.A. Maier). Standard reference materials for the determination of trace organic constituents in environmental samples (S.A. Wise et al.). Interpretation of environmental data using chemometrics (R. Tauler). Emerging Techniques. Application of capillary electrophoresis in environmental analysis (J. Riu, D. Barceló). Application of fluorescence spectroscopic techniques in the determination of PAHs and PAH metabolites (F. Ariese et al.). Applications of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry in environmental chemistry; characterisation and determination of surfacants and their metabolites in water samples by modern mass spectrometric techniques (H.F. Schröder, F. Ventura). LC/MS interfacing systems in environmental analysis: applications to polar pesticides (J. Slobodník, U.A.Th. Brinkman). Organometallic compounds determination in the environment by hyphenated techniques (R. Ritsema, O.F.X. Donard). Fundamentals and applications of biosensors for environmental analysis (M.-P. Marco, D. Barceló).
This book is an updated, completely revised version of a previous volume in this series entitled: ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS -- Techniques, applications and quality assurance. The book treats different aspects of environmental analysis such as sample handling and analytical techniques, the applications to trace analysis of pollutants (mainly organic compounds), and quality assurance aspects, including the use of certified reference materials for the quality control of the whole analytical process. New analytical techniques are presented that have been developed significantly over the last 6 years, like solid phase microextraction, microwave-assisted extraction, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometric methods, immunoassays, and biosensors.
The book is divided into four sections. The first describes field sampling techniques and sample preparation in environmental matrices: water, soil, sediment and biota.
The second section covers the application areas which are either based on techniques, like the use of gas chromatography-atomic emission detection, immunoassays, or coupled-column liquid chromatography, or on specific application areas, like chlorinated compounds, pesticides, phenols, mycotoxins, phytotoxins, radionuclides, industrial effluents and wastes, including mine waste.
Validation and quality assurance are described in the third section, together with the interpretation of environmental data using advanced chemometric techniques.
The final section reports the use of somewhat advanced analytical methods, usually more expensive, less routinely used or less developed, for the determination of pollutants.
For postgraduate students, environmental chemists and analytical chemists.
- 1152
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- 8th March 2000
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080540696
Damia Barcelo Author
Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..
Inst. of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, Spain