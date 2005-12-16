Salinity and Tides in Alluvial Estuaries
The book describes an integrated theory that links estuary shape to tidal hydraulics, tidal mixing and salt intrusion. The shape of an alluvial estuary is characterised by exponentially varying width and the absence of bottom slope. This topography is closely related to tidal parameters, hydraulic parameters and parameters that describe 1-dimensional mixing and salt intrusion. Starting from the fundamental equations for conservation of mass and momentum, analytical equations are derived that relate the topography to tidal parameters (tidal excursion, phase lag, tidal damping, tidal amplification), wave celerity, lateral and vertical mixing and salt intrusion.
The book presents a review of the state of the art, a comprehensive theoretical background and ample case illustrations from all over the world. It provides tools with which human interference in estuary dynamics can be described and predicted, resulting from, for instance: upstream fresh water abstraction, dredging, climate change or sea-level rise. In describing the interactions between tide, topography, water quality and river discharge, it provides useful information for hydraulic engineers, morphologists, ecologists and people concerned with water quality in alluvial estuaries. Although the book can be used as a text book, it is mainly a monograph aimed at graduate students and researchers.
- Provides new integrated theory for tidal hydraulics, tidal mixing and salt intrusion in alluvial estuaries
- Presents a consistent set of analytical equations to compute tidal movement, tidal mixing and salt intrusion, derived from the fundamental laws of conservation of mass and momentum
- Serves as a practical guide with many illustrations of applications in real estuaries
Ecologists, morphologists, hydraulic engineers
Description and classification of alluvial estuaries 1.1 Importance of estuaries to mankind 1.2 Classification of estuaries 1.3 Estuary numbers 1.4 Alluvial estuaries and their characteristics 1.5 What will follow
Tide and estuary shape: 2.1 Basic hydraulic equations 2.2 The shape of alluvial estuaries 2.3 Relating tide to shape
Tidal dynamics 3.1 Tidal movement and amplification 3.2 Tidal wave propagation 3.3 The effect of river discharge and higher order effects on tidal damping 3.4 The influence of climate change and human interference on estuaries
Mixing in alluvial estuaries 4.1 Types of mixing and their relative importance 4.2 Gravitational circulation 4.3 Mixing by the tide 4.4 Residual circulation through ebb and flood channels 4.5 The decomposition method 4.6 Longitudinal effective dispersion 4.7 Van den burgh's equation 4.8 General equation for longitudinal dispersion
Salt intrusion in alluvial estuaries 5.1 Types of salt intrusion and typical shapes of salt intrusion curves 5.2 Salt balance equations 5.3 Influence of rainfall and evaporation 5.4 Time scale and conditions for steady state 5.5 Predictive model for steady state 5.6 Unsteady state model 5.7 Hyper-saline estuaries 5.8 Concluding remarks
