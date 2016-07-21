Salami: Practical Science and Processing Technology is a one-of-a-kind reference that covers all types of salami products from around the world, including all aspects of salami, such as microbiology, food safety, and research development trends. It provides the latest scientific findings and developments used to describe the production and manufacturing processes that lead to products that are produced efficiently and safe to eat.

The book is a comprehensive resource that combines a scientific and hands-on approach that is useful not only to those in the industry, but also students of meat science. The purpose of the book is to give clear and helpful guidelines to professionals within the meat-processing industry, such as technical, production, operations, process improvement, quality control, and research and development managers.