Salami
1st Edition
Practical Science and Processing Technology
Description
Salami: Practical Science and Processing Technology is a one-of-a-kind reference that covers all types of salami products from around the world, including all aspects of salami, such as microbiology, food safety, and research development trends. It provides the latest scientific findings and developments used to describe the production and manufacturing processes that lead to products that are produced efficiently and safe to eat.
The book is a comprehensive resource that combines a scientific and hands-on approach that is useful not only to those in the industry, but also students of meat science. The purpose of the book is to give clear and helpful guidelines to professionals within the meat-processing industry, such as technical, production, operations, process improvement, quality control, and research and development managers.
Key Features
- Provides food safety summaries at the end of each chapter
- Includes detailed information on the composition and function of raw meat, additives, and technologies
- Presents recipes on how salami is produced by linking theory and science with the process of making salami
- Describes how to avoid faulty products and control food safety, etc.
Readership
A&G, and corporate markets in food and science technology, food scientists and technologists, food safety managers, food microbiologists, food product- and process optimization managers, product development managers
Table of Contents
Meat and fat
1) Meat and fat
2) Biochemistry of meat
3) Definitions
Additives
4) Additives
5) Colour in cured meat products and fresh meat
6) Casings
Production technology
7) Fermented salami – non heat treated
8) Typical products made in the world
9) Fermented salami - semi cooked and fully cooked
10) Typical products made in the world
11) Non-fermented salami - fully cooked
12) Typical products made in the world
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096802
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095980
About the Author
Gerhard Feiner
Gerhard Feiner has many years of experience in the industry. He started out with a Butcher apprenticeship and then obtained his Master Butcher degree in Austria. He then went on to be a Production Manager and Factory Manager in Austria, New Zealand and China. Dr. Feiner completed a post-graduate study of meat processing technology and business in Kulmbach, Germany. He became a Technical Manager for an international food additive company based in Melbourne, Australia covering Asia-Pacific and then Technical Director for a large meat processing company in Australia. He has his own consultancy and meat product manufacturing business and is currently the Head of Regional Application and Development Asia-Pacific for an international food ingredient business. In addition, Gerhard Feiner, is an International guest speaker at meat processing conferences and Lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne on meat product technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne on Meat Processing Technology