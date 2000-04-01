Saks Spaces and Applications to Functional Analysis, Volume 28
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: Barry Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9780080871394
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 324
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1978
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871394
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Barry Cooper Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVP, Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY Associate Professor of Clinical Otolaryngology, New York Medical College, Director of Myofacial Pain Center, Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, New York Eye & Ear Infirmary, New York, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.