Safety and Reliability Modeling and Its Applications

Prof.Dr. Mangey Ram received the Ph.D. degree major in Mathematics and minor in Computer Science from G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, India. He has been a Faculty Member for around twelve years and has taught several core courses in pure and applied mathematics at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate levels. He is currently a Research Professor at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, India. Before joining Graphic Era, he was a Deputy Manager (Probationary Officer) with Syndicate Bank for a short period. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Mathematical, Engineering and Management Sciences and the Journal of Reliability and Statistical Studies. He is also Editor-in-Chief of six Book Series with Elsevier, CRC Press, Taylor and Frances and others. He has published 225 plus research publications (journal articles/books/book chapters/conference articles) in many national and international journals and conferences.Also, he has published more than 50 books (authored/edited) with international publishers including Elsevier and others. His fields of research are reliability theory and applied mathematics. Dr. Ram is a Senior Member of the IEEE, Senior Life Member of Operational Research Society of India, Society for Reliability Engineering, Quality and Operations Management in India, Indian Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics, He has been a member of the organizing committee of a number of international and national conferences, seminars, and workshops. He was given the “Young Scientist Award” by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, Dehradun, in 2009. He has been awarded the “Best Faculty Award” in 2011; “Research Excellence Award” in 2015; and recently “Outstanding Researcher Award” in 2018 for his significant contribution in academics and research at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun, India.