Safety and Reliability Modeling and Its Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Reliability analysis of asphalt pavements: Concepts and Applications
2. Markov modeling of multi-state systems with simultaneous component failures/repairs, using an extended concept of component importance
3. Reliability Analysis of Solar Array Drive Assembly by Dynamic Fault Tree
4. Reliability and Maintainability of Safety Instrumented System
5. Application of Markovian Models in Reliability and Availability Analysis: Advanced Topics
6. A Method of Vulnerability Analysis Based on Deep Learning for Open Source Software
7. Mathematical and Physical Reality of Reliability Function
8. Optimum Staggered Testing Strategy for 1- and 2-out-of-3 Redundant Safety Instrumented Systems
9. Modified Failure Modes and Effects Analysis Model for Critical and Complex Repairable Systems
10. Methodology to Select Human Reliability Analysis Technique for Repairable Systems
11. Operation risk assessment of the main fan installations of mines
12. Generalised renewal processes
13. Multi-response maintenance modeling using Desirability Function and Taguchi Methods
14. Signature-based reliability study of r-within-consecutive-k-out-of-n: F systems
15. Assessment of Fuzzy Reliability and Signature of Series-Parallel Multi-State System
Description
Safety and Reliability Modeling and Its Applications combines work by leading researchers in engineering, statistics and mathematics who provide innovative methods and solutions for this fast-moving field. Safety and reliability analysis is one of the most multidimensional topics in engineering today. Its rapid development has created many opportunities and challenges for both industrialists and academics, while also completely changing the global design and systems engineering environment. As more modeling tasks can now be undertaken within a computer environment using simulation and virtual reality technologies, this book helps readers understand the number and variety of research studies focusing on this important topic.
The book addresses these important recent developments, presenting new theoretical issues that were not previously presented in the literature, along with solutions to important practical problems and case studies that illustrate how to apply the methodology.
Key Features
- Uses case studies from industry practice to explain innovative solutions to real world safety and reliability problems
- Addresses the full interdisciplinary range of topics that influence this complex field
- Provides brief introductions to important concepts, including stochastic reliability and Bayesian methods
Readership
Students and researchers of engineering and applied maths interested in safety and reliability engineering. Advanced engineers working in industries including systems engineering, industrial engineering, and process engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128233238
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mangey Ram
Prof.Dr. Mangey Ram received the Ph.D. degree major in Mathematics and minor in Computer Science from G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, India. He has been a Faculty Member for around twelve years and has taught several core courses in pure and applied mathematics at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate levels. He is currently a Research Professor at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, India. Before joining Graphic Era, he was a Deputy Manager (Probationary Officer) with Syndicate Bank for a short period. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Mathematical, Engineering and Management Sciences and the Journal of Reliability and Statistical Studies. He is also Editor-in-Chief of six Book Series with Elsevier, CRC Press, Taylor and Frances and others. He has published 225 plus research publications (journal articles/books/book chapters/conference articles) in many national and international journals and conferences.Also, he has published more than 50 books (authored/edited) with international publishers including Elsevier and others. His fields of research are reliability theory and applied mathematics. Dr. Ram is a Senior Member of the IEEE, Senior Life Member of Operational Research Society of India, Society for Reliability Engineering, Quality and Operations Management in India, Indian Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics, He has been a member of the organizing committee of a number of international and national conferences, seminars, and workshops. He was given the “Young Scientist Award” by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, Dehradun, in 2009. He has been awarded the “Best Faculty Award” in 2011; “Research Excellence Award” in 2015; and recently “Outstanding Researcher Award” in 2018 for his significant contribution in academics and research at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics; Computer Science and Engineering, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand, India
Hoang Pham
Dr. Hoang Pham is a Distinguished Professor and former Chairman (2007-2013) of the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Rutgers University, New Jersey. Before joining Rutgers, he was a Senior Engineering Specialist with the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and Boeing Company. He received his Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. His research areas include reliability modeling of systems with competing risks and random environments, software reliability, and statistical inference. He is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Reliability, Quality and Safety Engineering and an associate editor and editorial board member of several journals, and the editor of Springer Series in Reliability Engineering. His numerous awards include the 2009 IEEE Reliability Society Engineer of the Year Award. Dr. Pham is the author/coauthor of 7 books and has published over 190 journal articles, 100 conference papers, and edited 18 books including Springer Handbook in Engineering Statistics and Handbook in Reliability Engineering. He has delivered over 40 invited keynote and plenary speeches at many international conferences and institutions. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and IIE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department and Assistant Dean (International Affairs), Graphic Era University, India; Piscataway, USA
