Safeguarding Cultural Properties
1st Edition
Security for Museums, Libraries, Parks, and Zoos
Description
Safeguarding Cultural Properties is a step-by-step guide for creating and maintaining a comprehensive security program in any cultural facility or public institution. Author Stevan P. Layne, the leading expert in the field of cultural property protection, draws from his many years of experience providing protection training and planning to more than 350 cultural and public institutions around the world.
Designed especially for those with limited security budgets, the book provides a proven and effective program for hiring the right security personnel, selecting the appropriate electronic security systems, and coordinating critical emergency response, along with all the other security issues unique to the needs of a cultural institution. For individuals responsible for the protection of the people, assets, and collections, Safeguarding Cultural Properties saves time and money by providing the essential resources needed for creating a short- and long-term protection plan.
Key Features
- The only how-to manual written specifically for security managers of museums, libraries, zoos, and other public and private historic sites
- Suitable for both large and small cultural institutions, it covers topics such as personnel security, fire protection, physical security, emergency response, theft protection, and more
- Provides actionable, cost-effective solutions for institutions with limited security budgets and resources
Readership
Managers and security personnel at museums, libraries, zoos, national parks, historic sites, public gardens, art galleries, and other public facilities throughout the United States and are the globe; Security and risk management consultants
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Disclaimer
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Emergency Preparedness
- Define the Mission
- The Plan
- Challenges
- Incident Command System
- The Emergency Operations Center
- Emergency Medical Response
- Appendix: Bomb Threats
- Business Continuity Outline
- Business Recovery Procedures/Processes
- Information Technology Systems
- Outside Emergency Resources
- Insurance Issues for Cultural Properties
- Disaster Preparedness Checklist
- Emergency Information and Skills Inventory
- Emergency Notification Contacts
- Emergency Response Fact Sheet
- Emergency Preparedness Checklist
- Suicide Bomber Indicators
- Chapter 2. Security Officer Code of Conduct
- The Officer’s Code
- Chapter 3. Personnel Security: Screening, Hiring, Training, and Guard Force Management
- Personnel
- Background Verification
- The Interview
- Position Descriptions
- Training
- Guard Force Management
- Rules and Regulations
- Documenting Suspicious Activity
- The Firing Decision
- Conclusion
- Appendix: Selecting Electronic Systems
- Chapter 4. Legal Rights and Restrictions
- Probable Cause
- Reasonable Suspicion
- Right to Search
- Detention
- Arrest
- Trespass
- Civil Liability
- Criminal Liability
- Use of Force
- Chapter 5. Physical Security
- Appendix: Alarm Systems
- Chapter 6. Fire Protection
- Examples of Fires at Cultural Institutions
- Preventative Measures
- Chapter 7. Customer Service and Visitor Relations
- Chapter 8. Emergency Evacuations
- Building Evacuation Policy
- Chapter 9. Theft Prevention
- Theft Policy
- Key Control
- Package Inspection
- External Theft
- Chapter 10. Documentation: Report Writing and Establishing a Paper Trail
- Daily Activity Log
- Closing Inspections
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Protecting Valuable Collections
- The Importance of Patrols
- Best Practices
- Collection Storage
- Libraries are Different!
- Chapter 12. Protecting Rare Book Collections
- Security vs Access and Denial vs Reporting/Acknowledgment
- Chapter 13. Unruly Patrons and Conflict Resolution
- First Response
- Noncompliance
- Ejection Procedure
- Summary
- Chapter 14. Use of Force
- Sample Use of Force Policy
- The Continuum of Force Matrix
- Chapter 15. Workplace Violence Prevention
- Violence Prevention Checklist Ten Warning Signs
- Conclusion
- Appendix: Active Shooter Response
- Chapter 16. Retail Theft Prevention and Apprehension
- Cash Handling Policy
- Shoplifter Characteristics
- Recovery
- Chapter 17. Special Events Protection
- Contractor Requirements
- Cultural Property Protection Resources
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 8th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201804
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124201125
About the Author
Stevan P. Layne
Steve Layne is an internationally recognized authority on the protection of cultural properties, guard force management, and training. He is the founding director of the International Foundation for Cultural Property Protection (IFCPP) and responsible for the development of its widely acclaimed certification programs. Steve is a former police chief, public safety director, and museum security director. He currently heads an international consulting firm assisting business, industry, and government, to include several hundred cultural and educational institutions. Steve served as a provost marshal in the U.S. Army followed by over 30 years in law enforcement and private security. He is a Certified Protection Professional, Certified Institutional Protection Manager and Instructor, and a Certified MOAB (Management of Aggressive Behavior) Instructor. Steve resides in Nokomis, Florida and Denver Colorado.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal and CEO of Layne Consultants International; founding director of the International Foundation for Cultural Property Protection
Reviews
"Many organizations have cultural assets that require their own protective approach without being a property: corporate art collection, libraries, and grounds open to the public. Some of Layne's ideas could be useful in tightening different targets." --Security Letter
"...introduces and discusses at a fundamental level a wide number of topics pertinent to protecting cultural properties. Many of these topics easily transfer to other areas of facility security."--ASIS Dynamics Newsletter, January 2015