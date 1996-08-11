Safe Schools: A Security and Loss Prevention Plan
1st Edition
Description
Safe Schools: A Security and Loss Prevention Plan is an excellent reference for school administrators, school safety personnel and law enforcement for creating a safe and secure academic environment. Addressing a wide range of security programs and measures which have been proven to be effective, Safe Schools serves as a manual for safeguarding students, employees, visitors, material and the property of school district.
This book addresses a wide range of security programs and measures which have been proven to be effective. Essential topics discussed in this manual are:
Bomb threats and checklists
Drug and alcohol testing
Random inspection
Metal detector and search guidelines
Emergency and response plans
Security assessment and survey tools
Loss prevention and physical security
Intrusion detection systems
Employee and security education and training
Minimum training standards
Operating procedures
Crime prevention, security awareness and support of security programs are more effective and less costly than dealing with criminal incidents and public relations challenges after the fact. Safe Schools: A Security and Loss Prevention Plan allows school personnel to become proactive instead of reactive and to gain control of the school environment.
Key Features
- Provides a model security and loss prevention plan with sample security surveys, reports,and programs
- Written by an author with more than 28 years training, leadership, working experience, and knowledge in the field of law enforcement and security management
- Serves as an excellent reference source for anyone involved in school security
Table of Contents
1. Security and Loss Prevention Planning
2. Security and Loss Prevention Measures
3. The Security Force
4. Personal and Vehicle Movement Control
5. Barriers and Openings
6. Protective Lighting
7. Intrusion Detection Systems
8. Security Force Communications
9. Security Devices and Equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 11th August 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516493
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750697590
About the Author
J. Barry Hylton
Reviews
"This is an excellent reference for School, University/College Security Advisers, School Administrators and today School Governors with their ever increasing responsibilities in school safety. Police Crime Prevention officers will also find this book of particular interest."