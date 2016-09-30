Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131246573, 9788131246719

Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Courtney Townsend
eBook ISBN: 9788131246719
Paperback ISBN: 9788131246573
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th September 2016
Page Count: 2170
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Since its first publication in 1936, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery has been regarded as the preeminent source for definitive guidance in all areas of general surgery. The First South Asia edition continues the rich tradition of quality that has made this classic text synonymous with the specialty and a part of generations of surgery residents and practitioners. Meticulously updated throughout, this classic text concisely covers the breadth of material needed for certification and practice of general surgery. Detailed, full-color intraoperative illustrations and high-quality video clips capture key teaching moments, allowing you to better understand the basic science of surgery, make the most informed decisions and achieve optimal outcomes for every patient.

Key Features

Understand the underlying science and its clinical application to make informed surgical decisions and achieve optimal outcomes.

Overcome tough challenges, manage unusual situations, and avoid complications with the most trusted advice in your field.

Get the depth of coverage you need in an easily accessible, single volume organized by organ and along traditional lines beginning with principles common to surgical specialties including fluid and electrolyte management, metabolic support, and wound healing. Subsequent sections review the management of injury, transplantation, oncology, breast, endocrine, and abdominal procedures.

Explore topics encountered by general surgery residents in training as well as in-depth coverage of subspecialty areas including head and neck, thoracic, vascular, urology, neurosurgery, pediatrics, and gynecology.

Visually grasp and retain difficult concepts thanks to a full-color design featuring an abundance of illustrations, intraoperative photographs, video clips and tables as well as more schematic diagrams that facilitate the comprehension of surgical techniques and procedures.

Table of Contents

Section 1- Surgical Basic Principles

1. History of Surgery

2. Ethics and Professionalism in Surgery

3. The Inflammatory Response

4. Shock, Electrolytes and Fluid

5. Metabolism in Surgical Patients

6. Wound Healing

7. Regenerative Medicine

8. Evidence-Based Surgery: Critically Assessing Surgical Literature

9. Safety in the Surgical Environment

Section 2- Perioperative Management

10. Principles of Preoperative and Operative Surgery

11. Surgical Infections and Antibiotic Use

12. Surgical Complications

13. Surgery in the Geriatric Patient

14. Anesthesiology Principles, Pain Management, and Conscious Sedation

15. Emerging Technology in Surgery: Informatics, Electronics, Robotics

16. Management of Acute Trauma

17. The Difficult Abdominal Wall

18. Emergency Care of Musculoskeletal Injuries

19. Burns

20. Bites and Stings

21. Surgical Critical Care

22. Bedside Surgical Procedures

23. The Surgeon's Role in Mass Casualty Incidents

Section 3- Transplantation and Immunology

24. Transplantation Immunobiology and Immunosuppression

25. Liver Transplantation

26. Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation

27. Small Bowel Transplantation

Section 4- Surgical Oncology

28. Tumor Biology and Tumor Markers

29. Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

30. Melanoma and Cutaneous Malignancies

31. Soft Tissue Sarcomas

32. Bone Tumors

Section 5- Head and Neck

33. Head and Neck

Section 6- Breast

34. Diseases of the Breast

35. Breast Reconstruction

Section 7- Endocrine

36. Thyroid

37. The Parathyroid Glands

38. Endocrine Pancreas

39. The Adrenal Glands

40. The Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes\

Section 8- Esophagus

41. Esophagus

42. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Hiatal Hernia

Section 9- Abdomen

43. Abdominal Wall, Umbilicus, Peritoneum, Mesenteries, Omentum and Retroperitoneum

44. Hernias

45. Acute Abdomen

46. Acute Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

47. Morbid Obesity

48. Stomach

49. Small Intestine

50. The Appendix

51. Colon and Rectum

52. Anus

53. The Liver

54. Biliary System

55. Exocrine Pancreas

56. The Spleen

Section 10- Chest

57. Lung, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum

58. Congenital Heart Disease

59. Acquired Heart Disease: Coronary Insufficiency

60. Acquired Heart Disease: Valvular

Section 11- Vascular

61. Aorta

62. Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease

63. Vascular Trauma

64. Venous Disease

65. The Lymphatics

Section 12- Specialties in General Surgery

66. Pediatric Surgery

67. Neurosurgery

68. Plastic Surgery

69. Hand Surgery

70. Gynecologic Surgery

71. Surgery in the Pregnant Patient

72. Urologic Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
2170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131246719
Paperback ISBN:
9788131246573

About the Author

Courtney Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.