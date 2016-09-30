Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Since its first publication in 1936, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery has been regarded as the preeminent source for definitive guidance in all areas of general surgery. The First South Asia edition continues the rich tradition of quality that has made this classic text synonymous with the specialty and a part of generations of surgery residents and practitioners. Meticulously updated throughout, this classic text concisely covers the breadth of material needed for certification and practice of general surgery. Detailed, full-color intraoperative illustrations and high-quality video clips capture key teaching moments, allowing you to better understand the basic science of surgery, make the most informed decisions and achieve optimal outcomes for every patient.
Key Features
Understand the underlying science and its clinical application to make informed surgical decisions and achieve optimal outcomes.
Overcome tough challenges, manage unusual situations, and avoid complications with the most trusted advice in your field.
Get the depth of coverage you need in an easily accessible, single volume organized by organ and along traditional lines beginning with principles common to surgical specialties including fluid and electrolyte management, metabolic support, and wound healing. Subsequent sections review the management of injury, transplantation, oncology, breast, endocrine, and abdominal procedures.
Explore topics encountered by general surgery residents in training as well as in-depth coverage of subspecialty areas including head and neck, thoracic, vascular, urology, neurosurgery, pediatrics, and gynecology.
Visually grasp and retain difficult concepts thanks to a full-color design featuring an abundance of illustrations, intraoperative photographs, video clips and tables as well as more schematic diagrams that facilitate the comprehension of surgical techniques and procedures.
Table of Contents
Section 1- Surgical Basic Principles
1. History of Surgery
2. Ethics and Professionalism in Surgery
3. The Inflammatory Response
4. Shock, Electrolytes and Fluid
5. Metabolism in Surgical Patients
6. Wound Healing
7. Regenerative Medicine
8. Evidence-Based Surgery: Critically Assessing Surgical Literature
9. Safety in the Surgical Environment
Section 2- Perioperative Management
10. Principles of Preoperative and Operative Surgery
11. Surgical Infections and Antibiotic Use
12. Surgical Complications
13. Surgery in the Geriatric Patient
14. Anesthesiology Principles, Pain Management, and Conscious Sedation
15. Emerging Technology in Surgery: Informatics, Electronics, Robotics
16. Management of Acute Trauma
17. The Difficult Abdominal Wall
18. Emergency Care of Musculoskeletal Injuries
19. Burns
20. Bites and Stings
21. Surgical Critical Care
22. Bedside Surgical Procedures
23. The Surgeon's Role in Mass Casualty Incidents
Section 3- Transplantation and Immunology
24. Transplantation Immunobiology and Immunosuppression
25. Liver Transplantation
26. Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation
27. Small Bowel Transplantation
Section 4- Surgical Oncology
28. Tumor Biology and Tumor Markers
29. Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy
30. Melanoma and Cutaneous Malignancies
31. Soft Tissue Sarcomas
32. Bone Tumors
Section 5- Head and Neck
33. Head and Neck
Section 6- Breast
34. Diseases of the Breast
35. Breast Reconstruction
Section 7- Endocrine
36. Thyroid
37. The Parathyroid Glands
38. Endocrine Pancreas
39. The Adrenal Glands
40. The Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndromes\
Section 8- Esophagus
41. Esophagus
42. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Hiatal Hernia
Section 9- Abdomen
43. Abdominal Wall, Umbilicus, Peritoneum, Mesenteries, Omentum and Retroperitoneum
44. Hernias
45. Acute Abdomen
46. Acute Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
47. Morbid Obesity
48. Stomach
49. Small Intestine
50. The Appendix
51. Colon and Rectum
52. Anus
53. The Liver
54. Biliary System
55. Exocrine Pancreas
56. The Spleen
Section 10- Chest
57. Lung, Chest Wall, Pleura, and Mediastinum
58. Congenital Heart Disease
59. Acquired Heart Disease: Coronary Insufficiency
60. Acquired Heart Disease: Valvular
Section 11- Vascular
61. Aorta
62. Peripheral Arterial Occlusive Disease
63. Vascular Trauma
64. Venous Disease
65. The Lymphatics
Section 12- Specialties in General Surgery
66. Pediatric Surgery
67. Neurosurgery
68. Plastic Surgery
69. Hand Surgery
70. Gynecologic Surgery
71. Surgery in the Pregnant Patient
72. Urologic Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246719
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131246573
About the Author
Courtney Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas