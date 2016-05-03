Rural Water Systems for Multiple Uses and Livelihood Security
1st Edition
Rural Water Systems for Multiple Uses and Livelihood Security covers the technological, institutional, and policy choices for building rural water supply systems that are sustainable from physical, economic, and ecological points-of-view in developing countries. While there is abundant theoretical discourse on designing village water supply schemes as multiple use systems, there is too little understanding of the type of water needs in rural households, how they vary across socio-economic and climatic settings, the extent to which these needs are met by the existing single use water supply schemes, and what mechanisms exist to take care of unmet demands.
The case studies presented in the book from different agro ecological regions quantify these benefits under different agro ecological settings, also examining the economic and environmental trade-offs in maximizing benefits. This book demonstrates how various physical and socio-economic processes alter the hydrology of tanks in rural settings, thereby affecting their performance, also including quantitative criteria that can be used to select tanks suitable for rehabilitation.
- Covers interdisciplinary topics deftly interwoven in the rural context of varying geo-climatic and socioeconomic situations of people in developing areas
- Presents methodologies for quantifying the multiple water use benefits from wetlands and case studies from different agro ecologies using these methodologies to help frame appropriate policies
- Provides analysis of the climatic and socioeconomic factors responsible for changes in hydrology of multiple use wetlands in order to help target multiple use water bodies for rehabilitation
- Includes implementable models for converting single use water supply systems into multiple use systems
Researchers, water resource managers, international water managers
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Context
- 1.2. Rationale for the Book
- 1.3. A Normative Framework for Analyzing the Performance of Multiple-Use Water Systems
- 1.4. Scope of the Book
- Chapter 2. Water, Human Development, Inclusive Growth, and Poverty Alleviation: International Perspectives
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Objectives, Hypothesis, Methods, and Data Sources
- 2.3. The Global Debate on Water, Development, and Growth
- 2.4. Water and Inclusive Growth
- 2.5. Impact of Storage Development on Economic Growth in Arid Tropics
- 2.6. Impact of Storage Development on Malnutrition and Child Mortality
- 2.7. Multiple-Use Water Systems for All-Round Water Security in Rural Areas
- 2.8. Summary, Conclusions, and Policy
- Chapter 3. Multiple Water Needs of Rural Households: Studies From Three Agro-Ecologies in Maharashtra
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Selection of Villages From Three Agro-Ecologies in Maharashtra
- 3.3. Socioeconomic Details of Rural Households in the Selected Regions
- 3.4. Multiple Water Needs of Rural Households in the Selected Regions
- 3.5. Assessing the Vulnerability of Rural Households to Problems Associated With Lack of Water for Domestic and Productive Needs
- 3.6. Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Multiple-Use Water Systems for Reducing Household Vulnerability to Water Supply Problems
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Existing Village Water Supply Systems in Three Selected Regions
- 4.3. Characteristics of MUWS: Findings From a Global Review
- 4.4. Design Considerations for MUWS for Three Regions of Maharashtra
- 4.5. MUWS Models for Different Regions of Maharashtra
- 4.6. Characteristics of Effective Micro-Level Institutions for Water: Findings From a Review
- 4.7. Institutional Set up for Management of MUWS
- 4.8. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Sustainability Versus Local Management: Comparative Performance of Rural Water Supply Schemes
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Objectives and Methodology
- 5.3. Rural Water Supply Reforms in Maharashtra
- 5.4. Evolution of Techno-Institutional Setup for Water Supply Management
- 5.5. Performance of Rural Water Supply Schemes in Maharashtra: A Comparative Analysis
- 5.6. Major Findings
- 5.7. Conclusions and Policy Inferences
- Chapter 6. Influence of Climate Variability on Performance of Local Water Bodies: Analysis of Performance of Tanks in Tamil Nadu
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Tank Irrigation in Tamil Nadu
- 6.3. Climate Variability and Tank Performance
- 6.4. Impact of Climate Variability on Tank-Based Agriculture
- 6.5. Coping and Adaptation Strategies
- 6.6. Conclusion and Policies
- Chapter 7. Groundwater Use and Decline in Tank Irrigation? Analysis From Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Cause of Decline of Tanks: Contested Terrains?
- 7.3. Need for Postulating an Alternative Hypothesis on Tank Degradation
- 7.4. Tank Management Programme in Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh
- 7.5. Research Objectives, Approach, Methodology, and Data Sources
- 7.6. Results and Discussion
- 7.7. Findings
- 7.8. Conclusions and Policy Recommendations
- Chapter 8. Reducing Vulnerability to Climate Variability: Forecasting Droughts in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra, Western India
- 8.1. Rationale
- 8.2. Current Approaches to Drought Forecasting
- 8.3. Project Goals and Objectives
- 8.4. Features of the Project Area
- 8.5. Project Approach
- 8.6. Setting up of DST
- 8.7. Conclusions and Areas for Future Work
- Chapter 9. Sustainable Access to Treated Drinking Water in Rural India
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. India Water Landscape: Challenges and Emerging Trends
- 9.3. Growing Need for Treated Drinking Water in Rural Areas
- 9.4. The Evolving Policy Framework and Public Initiatives
- 9.5. Challenge of Sustaining Services and Ensuring Quality
- 9.6. The Possible Commercial Solution
- 9.7. Sustainability of Treated Drinking Water Systems
- Chapter 10. Positive Externalities of Surface Irrigation on Farm Wells and Drinking Water Supplies in Large Water Systems: The Case of Sardar Sarovar Project
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Positive Externalities of Gravity Irrigation From Large Water Systems
- 10.3. Study Location, Methods, and Data
- 10.4. Changes in Groundwater Availability and Quality in the SSP Command Area
- 10.5. Social Benefits From Narmada Canal Irrigation
- 10.6. Findings and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Re-Imagining the Future: Experiencing Sustained Drinking Water for All
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Village Water Management: Local Ingenuity Meets Supportive Government
- 11.3. Building Support for Change
- 11.4. Co-managing Water Resources
- 11.5. Competing to Reduce Groundwater Extraction
- 11.6. Water Shares for Greater Stakes
- 11.7. Tankas to Shore up Domestic Supplies
- 11.8. Working within “Water Discharge Limits”
- 11.9. The Water Fund for Sustainability
- 11.10. Local Variations on A Common Theme
- 11.11. The District Picture: Modern Science Meets Smart Governance
- 11.12. The Five Pillars of Change
- 11.13. State Institutions: Visioning a New Reality
- 11.14. Supporting Community Management through Laws
- 11.15. Integrating the Water Institutions
- 11.16. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Building Resilient Rural Water Systems Under Uncertainties
- 12.1. Resilient Multiple-Use Water Systems: Summary of Evidence From Different Types of Systems
- 12.2. Planning of Resilient Rural Water Systems for Multiple Uses
- 12.3. Management of Rural Water Systems for Multiple Uses
- 12.4. Institutions and Policies
- Index
M. Dinesh Kumar
M. Dinesh Kumar received his Ph. D in Water Management in 2006. He has 24 years of professional experience in the field of water resources. He is currently the Executive Director of Institute for Resource Analysis and Policy in Hyderabad. He has nearly 150 publications to his credit, including books from internationally renowned publishers, book chapters, many articles in peer reviewed international journals, research monographs and conference papers. He has authored five books and is the lead editor of two edited volumes. He has published extensively in many international peer reviewed journals, such as Water Policy, Energy Policy, Food Security, Water International, Journal of Hydrology, Water Resources Management and Resources, Energy and Development. He is currently also Associate Editor of Water Policy, and Member of the Editorial Board of International Journal of Water Resources Development.
Executive Director, Institute for Resource Analysis and Policy, Hyderabad, India
Yusuf Kabir
Yusuf Kabir has 15 years of experience working in water supply and sanitation sector. Yusuf has been with UNICEF since 2007. Prior to that he has worked with organizations like DFID, National Level NGOs, Social and Marketing research consultancy firms like GFK-MODE, ORG India Pvt Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure, SREI Capital Markets, SPAN Consultancy, on issues related with Environmental and livelihood development training and capacity building in the social sector, etc. Yusuf is a commonwealth scholar and a trained policy writer from Central European University, Budapest, Hungary.
WASH Specialist, UNICEF Office for Maharashta, Mumbai, India
A. J. James
A J James has over 20 years of research and work experience in a wide-range of rural development issues in India, including water resource management, watershed development, water and sanitation, water pollution, adaptation to climate change, natural resource management, agricultural development, forestry, and poverty alleviation. Another area of specialization is monitoring and evaluation, where he has helped develop innovative methodologies for community-level assessment of qualitative information. He has worked all over India, and also in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, for major government and donor-supported development projects. His clients include major funding agencies, research & development institutions, consulting firms in India and abroad, as well as non-governmental organisations and government agencies.
Institute of Development Studies, Jaipur, New Delhi, India