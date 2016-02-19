Rural Change and Public Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231099, 9781483147604

Rural Change and Public Policy

1st Edition

Eastern Europe, Latin America and Australia

Editors: William P. Avery Richard E. Lonsdale Ivan Volgyes
eBook ISBN: 9781483147604
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 344
Description

Rural Change and Public Policy: Eastern Europe, Latin America and Australia examines rural change and related public policies in three contrasting areas of the world to identify common problems and gain insight and understanding of the change process.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 15 chapters. Part I provides a conceptual background useful in examining rural development issues in an international perspective, focusing on economic development, usually the central question in public policy deliberations on rural areas. This part also emphasizes the interdependence between rural and urban areas as well as the importance of rural-urban regional inequity considerations. Part II deals with the critical role of government in influencing and directing rural change, while Part III surveys some of the changing attitudes and attitudinal responses of rural residents experiencing social, political, educational, and/or economic change. Part IV considers the broad issue of rural workers and employment opportunities, a critical issue in rural societies. Part V looks into the problems of land utilization and land tenure.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I - The Problem in the International Setting

Chapter 1 Rural Development Issues: An International Perspective

Part II - The State and Rural Society

2 Political Management of Rural Change in Eastern Europe

3 Government Intervention in Rural Australia

4 The State and Society in Rural Latin America

Part III - Attitudinal Change and Education

5 Attitudinal and Behavioral Changes among the Peasantry of Eastern Europe

6 Farmers' Attitudes and Adjustment to Socioeconomic Change in Agriculture: A Case Study of Australia

7 Social Change through Education: Problems of Planning in Rural Australia

8 Problems of Educational Reform and Rural Development in Latin America: Some Lessons from Cuba

Part IV - Workers and Rural Society

9 Peasant Workers in Romania

10 The Quest for Regional Equity and Employment Opportunity in Rural Australia

11 Peruvian Rural Society and the Impact of Agrarian Reform

Part V - Enduring Problems of Land Utilization

12 The Search for Economic Viability in East European Agriculture

13 Agrarian Reform in Costa Rica, 1942-1976: The Evolution of a Program

14 Irrigation Agriculture: Catalyst for Rural Change

15 Peasant Pressure Groups and Agrarian Reform in Honduras, 1962-1977

Index

About the Contributors

